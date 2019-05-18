And on the last day...

Central Intermediate School 11-year-old Camden Day will have lots to remember during the upcoming summer break from schoolwork after taking his first gobbler during Sunday's final day of the spring turkey season. He was hunting with his dad, Dale, on family property north of Clinton near the Woodlands community. The young hunter's trophy had a 10 1/2-inch beard and one-inch-long spurs. The lone remaining hunting season, the spring squirrel season, closes May 26 and hunters will have to stow gear until September until the opening days of the dove season.