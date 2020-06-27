Jr. SW Bassmasters
FERRIDAY — Sunday’s age-group results from the two-day Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Lakeview Lodge on Lake Concordia. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Hanson Chaney, Walker (10) 31.86 pounds. 2, Jordan Sylvester, Baton Rouge (10) 26.65. 3, David Gummow, New Roads (8) 13.15. Big Bass: Chaney, 5.34 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (10) 24.12. 2, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (9) 18.27. 3, Destin Morales, French Settlement (6) 6.27. Big Bass: Roblin, 4.8.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Blake LeRay. Brusly (10) 15.97. 2, Mason Foster, Morganza (4) 5.92. 3, Beau Smith, Ventress (5) 5.57. Big Bass: LeRay, 3.22.
Adult Division: 1, John Chaney, Walker (10) 34.8. 2, Jimmy Sylvester, Baton Rouge (10) 26.65. 3, Randall Richardson, Denham Springs (10) 24.12. Big Bass: Elbert Cruse, Brusly, 4.77.