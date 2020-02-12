Do you have a youngster interested in the outdoors?
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges have an offer you might be able to refuse — the April 13-17 Junior Rangers Day Camp.
Most south Louisiana schools will be in spring break that week and camp hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. daily at the Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Headquarters in Lacombe along with day trips to the Big Branch Marsh and Bayou Sauvage NWRs.
Scheduled activities include canoeing, fishing, wildlife observation and hiking.
The registration deadline is 4 p.m. March 13 in advance of a random drawing for campers. According to the USFWS, “priority for registration will be given to children who have not attended previous Junior Ranger day camps.” If selected, there will be a $65 camp fee, and financial assistance will be available based on need.
Down applications from the website: fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh/Spring_Break_Camp/
The agency requests applications be delivered in person Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Lacombe headquarters and from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays at the Refuge Visitor Center, 61389 La. Hwy. 434, Lacombe.
If you meed more, call refuge ranger Becky Larkins at (985) 882-2025. Email: rebecca_larkins@fws.gov.
Have a UTV?
The Wildlife and Fisheries Commission amended the proposed 2020-2021 hunting regulations to allow ATVs and UTVs on wildlife management areas’ Physically Challenged Hunter Permit trails.
Public comment on this change and the entire proposal will be accepted through 9 p.m., March 2 to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA. 70898-9000, or call (225) 765-2349, or e-mail: ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
Count those birds
The 22nd Great Backyard Bird Count runs Friday through Monday and it’s a great way to get families involved in this Cornell Lab or Ornithology project, a weekend that involved more than 225,000 people worldwide who counted 6,850 species.
It’s easy. Go to the lab’s website: gbbc.birdcount.org.
You’ll set up an account, and you’ll find out how to count and how to report.