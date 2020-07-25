Luke Clark, of Denham Springs, holds two of the heaviest bass from his five-bass catch to win the 11-14 year-old age group and the overall heaviest stringer from last Saturday's Junior Southwest Bassmasters Club's foray into the Atchafalaya Basin. Clark's five bass weighed 9.7 pounds. He edged the 15-18 age group winner, Zachary's Gage Collins, whose five bass weighed 9.66 pounds.