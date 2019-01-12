With most big-game and waterfowl seasons nearing their final days, springtime hunts are around the corner and it’s time for turkey hunters to consider sending in applications for lottery hunts on nine state wildlife management areas.
Youth hunters will have the same opportunity on 11 WMAs.
The deadline is Feb. 8 to submit forms available on the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ website: wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts.
Application forms for all hunts will have lottery hunt dates and locations.
The statewide turkey season opens April 6 on private lands with closing dates set for May 5 on Area A lands, April 28 on Area B designations, and April 21 on Area C lands. A special weekend hunt is set aside for March 30-31 for youth and physically challenged hunters.
The three turkey hunting areas are outlined on a map in the 2018-2019 Louisiana Hunting Regulations pamphlet, and on the LDWF website location: eregulations.com/louisiana/hunting/2019-turkey-hunting-schedules.
For more, email Cody Cedotal: ccedotal@wlf.la.gov.
Joe Macaluso