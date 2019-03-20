It’s become clear in the past several years that nearly every angler in Louisiana is a recalcitrant outlaw, an irredeemable miscreant on par with profiteers who sell wild game or harvest undersized fish.
That’s because nearly all of the water along Louisiana’s tattered coast is privately owned, and anyone who floats a boat on it is breaking the state’s trespass laws.
With limited exceptions, Louisiana considers any water that wasn’t mapped at the time of statehood in 1812 to be privately owned, even if those waters ebb and flow with the tides.
That makes it nearly impossible for anyone with a boat to enjoy a day on the water without, at some point, crossing invisible lines separating public and private water. Many of these boundaries are in the middle of open water, with no discernible landmarks for miles in any direction. It might take a team of surveyors an entire day to determine property lines on such a landscape, but anglers are expected to know precisely where they are and stay off of water they haven’t been granted permission to access.
It’s a problem rife with complexities, and it’s becoming more problematic every year as landowners flex their muscles and more anglers out for a good time in Sportsman’s Paradise are harassed, ticketed, prosecuted and fined.
Unfortunately for anglers, Louisiana’s Legislature and courts have consistently sided with landowners and against individual fishermen who don’t have the time nor resources to marshal a significant defense.
Daryl Carpenter is hoping that tide begins to turn in this year’s legislative session.
“I’ve been fighting this aggressively for the last five years, and it’s really gotten out of hand recently,” said Carpenter, a full-time Grand Isle fishing guide with a residence in the Capital City area.
Carpenter sits on the board of the Louisiana Sportsmen’s Coalition, a grassroots organization campaigning for angler access to tidal and flowing waters and is a member of the Public Recreation Task Force, which was cobbled together by the Legislature hoping to find solutions to the access issue. A bill allowing limited access was turned aside by the State House in the 2018 session.
Carpenter and other coastal-access proponents took to heart recommendations made by Sea Grant Louisiana in a March 2018 document proposing options for legislators to address the issue.
In one, Sea Grant proposed that the state “would offer a lower tax rate to landowners that chose to allow public access.”
Carpenter was open to this option, but upon closer examination, it proved problematic.
“We get to looking at it and discover, hell, they’re already getting every tax cut in the land,” he said. “These guys are paying almost nothing (in taxes) already because they’re being allowed to claim this land under what they call the ‘use value’ tax.”
According to terms laid out in the Louisiana constitution, property is valued based on either its fair-market price or use value, and the latter applies only to timber, horticulture, agriculture or marsh. Essentially, landowners must pay 15 percent of whatever the use value of the property is. That value is determined by assessors with guidance from the Louisiana Tax Commission.
Problem is assessors have no idea what resources are being pulled off that property by the landowner or lessees, Carpenter said.
“One of the things we found out is use-value is self-reported,” Carpenter said. “There’s no auditing, even. One of the values on the land is the production of oil and gas, and I’m sure the state of Louisiana knows how much oil and gas is produced off that property.
“But how much do they charge for duck leases? How much do they charge shrimpers and crabbers, in order to allow them to go shrimp or crab on the property?
“As part of the trip-ticket process, the parish assessor doesn’t get a copy of that ticket. There’s no designation as to whether it was on public or leased property. So if they’re reporting that 3,000 bushels of crabs were caught on that property in any given year, how do we know it’s not 30,000?”
Carpenter has been trying to get answers to questions like these through the Public Recreation Task Force, but, he said, he’s been rebuffed.
“I have been asking since the first meeting for a presentation from some taxing authority to explain how this works,” he said. “I have met resistance from the task force itself, with members objecting to my requests for that information. The chairman at the last meeting made the comment that he has approached the state tax commission and several coastal parish tax assessors and asked them to come give a presentation on the use value tax and how it applies to marsh. They’ve all refused.
“It’s a hot potato. They don’t want to touch it.”
But Carpenter and other members of the Louisiana Sportsmen Coalition are hoping lawmakers will.
“We’re looking for the Legislature to amend, when it comes to marshland, the code regulating the tax breaks, saying that in order to continue receiving these tax breaks, you have to allow public access,” he said. “In any portions of the property that are not allowed public access, you should be taxed just like the warehouse down the street or the hardware store on the corner.
“It’s a commercial property. You’re conducting commercial operations on it.”
The 2019 Louisiana Legislative regular session begins April 8.