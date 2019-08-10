While it’s become a habit for James Corley Sanders and brothers Bradford and William Morrison to place in the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association’s Youth Journalism Contest, this year’s list of winners features three newcomers to the writing and photography contests.
The new faces are 13-year-old Kyle Collins along with two members of the Poole family, Kate and Cameron.
These honorees were judged in three categories, Junior Essay, Senior Essay and Photography. The contest iS open to students ages 7-18.
The contest and its monetary prizes are sponsored since its inception near 25 years ago by the Louisiana Chapter members of Safari Club International.
The Junior Essay (ages 7-13) winners include:
First place: “Fishing the Cajun Bahamas,” Kyle Collins, 13, Jesuit High, New Orleans.
Second place: “The Airboat Adventure on Atchafalaya,” Kate Poole, 9, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Scott.
The Senior Essay (ages 14-18) winners include:
First place: “Southern Trout Water,” Bradford Morrison, 18, Strong Foundations Academy, Natchitoches.
Second place: “One Free Pass,” James Corley Sanders, 14, Jena High, Trout.
Third place: “What Makes a Boat Great?” William Morrison, 16, Strong Foundations Academy, Natchitoches.
The Photography (ages 7-18) winners include:
First place: “The Perch of Paradise,” Kate Poole, 9, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Scott.
Second place: “Floral Monarchy,” William Morrison, 16, Strong Foundations Academy, Natchitoches.
Third place: “Alligator Adventure,” Cameron Poole, 7, Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School, Scott.
These young writers and photographers were honored during LOWA’s Awards Banquet, the headliner of the association’s 74th annual conference held Saturday night in Morgan City.
The LOWA is a professional organization of outdoor writers, photographers, authors, outdoor educators, videographers and radio and television outdoor personalities.
Winning essays and photographers are available on the LOWA’s website: laoutdoorwriters.com.
Youth anglers
Continuing the focus on young outdoorsmen, LOWA president and Youth Anglers of the Year Awards chair acknowledged two Shreveport teens for their achievements in YAA.
Memac Humphrey, 18, titled her entry “The Friends You Fish With” and was the girls’ category winner, while 18-year-old Allen England won for his “Sweet 16” essay among the boys’ entries.
Entry forms and program rules for YAA are available on the LDWF website: https://www.wufoo.com/forms/youth-angler.
Young anglers should begin documenting their fishing trips with notes and photos, then be ready to submit an essay and accompanying photos for 2020’s deadline, June 30, 2020.
Another young fishermen, 8-year-old Drew Dubuc, along with fly fisherman Charles Miller were also honored at the awards banquet. Dubuc’s near 34-pound striped bass and Miller’s state-record white bass were named respective Rod-and-Reel and Fly Fishing divisions’ Fish of the Year.
