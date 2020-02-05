March 9 is the deadline for submitting nominations for the Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 56th Conservation Achievement Awards in nine categories from which someone or some organization will be elevated to LWF’s 2019 Conservationist of the Year.
Categories are open to “those persons and organizations making outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state,” said LWF executive director Rebecca Triche.
The categories include professional, volunteer, business, educator, elected official, communications, organization, youth, and youth organization, with emphasis on “significant efforts to conserve fish and wildlife resources, enhance opportunities for citizens to enjoy outdoor recreation, improve the quality of the environment, or educate and advocate on behalf of our natural resources in Louisiana.”
Triche said nominations can be made online at the LWF’s website: lawildlifefed.org.
Honorees in the categories will be feted at a May 1 banquet at Ashley Manor in Baton Rouge.
For more information, call the LWF at (225) 344-6707, or by email: lwf@lawildilfed.org.
More nominations
The Bass Anglers Sportsman Society has opened nominations for its 12-member Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team.
According to B.A.S.S., the program is “designed to reward young athletes for their performance in tournaments, leadership in their communities and involvement in conservation efforts.”
The deadline is Friday, Feb. 21. Nominations must come from a parent, coach, teacher or other school official and is open to 10th through 12th grades students who have maintained a minimum 2.5 grade-point average.
The process begins with judges selecting two student anglers in each state from which the 12-member team will be selected, and these chosen 12 will compete in a one-day Bassmaster High School All-American Bass Tournament to be held during the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest later this year.
Program coordinator Hank Weldon said all students who compete in high school fishing events are eligible, regardless if they are affiliated with B.A.S.S. or another fishing organization.
For applications, go to the B.A.S.S. website: bassmaster.com/allamerican.
For details, email: allamerican@bassmaster.com.
Bussey Brake
Work on the new pump on the Bussey Brake Wildlife Management Area is done and Wildlife and Fisheries folks said the area will take “several months for the lake to reach a usable level.”
Water is coming from nearby Bayou Bartholomew for the Morehouse Parish WMA, and the area should be ready for the 2020-2021 waterfowl hunting season. The 2,000-acre Bussey Brake is one of a handful of state’s green-tree public waterfowl locations, and the WMA will reopen to the public when “water levels reach the “management pool stage.”
In addition to the new pump, other projects included fishing stocking/enhancement, new boat lanes, building protection for the boat launch, a new boat dock and fishing piers.