IFA Championship
HOUMA—Final top 10 from the two-day IFA/Bass Pro Shops-Cabela’s Redfish Tour Championship with anglers, and total catch weight in pounds:
1, Nicky Savoie-Shane Pescay, 36.21 pounds. 2, Eddie Adams-Sean O'Connell, 34.72. 3, Chad Harvey-Keary Melancon, 34.03. 4, Brandon Arceneaux-Bubba Corbin, 34.01. 5, Bill Coleman-Lawrence Sanchez, 33.54.
6, Robert Bounds-Trey Mikell, 32.97. 7, Charlie Barton-Cody Barton, 32.79. 8, Fred Meyers-Britt Ordes, 32.65. 9, Mike Davis-Terry Westcott, 32.65. 10, Shane Haas-Nick Morelli, 32.32.
IFA-Louisiana
HOUMA—Top 10 from the Oct. 16 IFA Redfish-Louisiana Division tournament with anglers, and total catch weight in pounds:
1, Chris Logan-Jason White, 18.16 pounds. 2, Jimmy Adams-John Jernigan, 17.46. 3, Josh Galt-Luke Landry, 17.15. 4, Mark Cowart-Michael Cowart, 16.99. 5, Dustin Tillet-Ryan Rickard, 16.73.
6, Eddie Marsh-Nathan Morgan, 16.63. 7, Mike McClure-Michael Sartin, 16.42. 8, Charlie Barton-Cody Barton, 16.36. 9, Mike Davis-Terry Wescott, 16.13. 10, Nicky Savoie-Shane Pescay, 16.1.
Bassmaster Elite
DAYTON, Tenn.–Monday’s final top 10 from the Bassmaster Elite Series held on Chickamauga Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and Louisiana anglers in the 85-angler field. Only the top 40 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Lee Livesay, Longview, Texas (20) 58 pounds, 2 ounces, $100,000. 2, Mike Huff, Corbin, Kentucky (18) 56-6, $27,000. 3, Jake Whitaker, Fairview, North Carolina (20) 49-0, $20,000. 4, Todd Auten, Lake Wylie, South Carolina (18) 45-2, $15,000. 5, Austin Felix, Eden Prairie, Minnesota (17) 44-9, $15,000.
6, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (16) 43-4, $15,000. 7, Chad Pipkens, Dewitt, Michigan (13) 39-2, $16,000. 8, John Cox, Debary, Florida (12) 35-1, $15,000. 9, Ed Loughran III, Richmond, Virginia (12) 34-6, $16,000. 10, Kyle Welcher, Opelika, Alabama (13) 31-4, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Huff, 7-13, $1,000.
Louisiana anglers: 13, Caleb Sumrall New Iberia (12) 28-5, $12,000. 37, Derek Hudnall Denham Springs (7) 21-11, $10,000. 40, Tyler Rivet Raceland (9) 18-11, $10,000. 56, Brett Preuett Monroe (6) 11-10, $2,500. 72, Robbie Latuso Gonzales (3) 7-5, $2,500. 79, Quentin Cappo Prairieville (2) 4-8, $2,500. 80, Tyler Carriere Youngsville (2) 3-15, $2,500.