Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Doiron’s Landing (Belle River & Atchafalaya Basin). Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Wyatt Ensminger, Pride (5) 13.1 pounds. 2, David Gummow, New Roads (3) 5.43. 3, Cayden Reily, Central (1) 2.49. Big Bass: Ensminger, 3.82 pounds.
11-14 yr. Age Group: 1, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 14.8. 2, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (3) 6.76. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (2) 4.18. Big Bass: Rogers, 4.22.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (2) 4.46. 2, Branson McMillan, Brusly (1) 1.75. 3, Gentry Rogers, Denham Springs (1) 1.43. Big Bass: Roblin, 2.22.
Adult Division: 1, Todd Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 16.8. 2, Tom Ensminger, Pride (5) 13.9. 3, Will Major, Erwinville, (3) 8.78. Big Bass: Rogers, 4.03.