State Wildlife and Fisheries managers have a new “self-clearing” app for hunters planning to use wildlife management areas.
Available on both Android and Apple platforms, it’s downloadable from the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/apps, and designed to make it easier for hunters to check in and out of their favorite WMAs.
“While physical WMA self-clearing permit stations are still available, this convenient mobile option allows easy compliance with the mandatory (check-in) process. This application features a convenient organized drop down interface to use when visiting WMAs,” the LDWF’s Steve Smith said.
For details, email Smith, ssmith@wlf.la.gov or David Hayden: dhayden@wlf.la.gov.
Support Sarge
The Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association is holding a raffle for two boats to benefit Sgt. Scott Bullitt who was shot in the line of duty three years ago last May.
Bullitt was paralyzed, is confined to a wheelchair and declared “unable to return to duty.”
Tickets are $20 for chances to win the first prize, a 36-horsepower Pro-Drive outboard on a custom-built 18-foot aluminum hull on a galvanized McClain trailer, and a second prize, a 48-inch bottom, 18-foot custom aluminum boat built and painted by Charles Leonard on a McClain trailer.
The drawing will be held at the LWAA’s Dec. 5 meeting, and all proceeds will go to Bullitt’s medical and rehab costs.
Tickets are available by mailing a check payable to the Louisiana Wildlife Agents Association and mailed to P.O. Box 53972, Lafayette, LA, 70505-3972.