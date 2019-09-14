Max Luna left from Baton Rouge and Scott Viator from Lafayette show off their limit of bluewing teal taken on a hunt at Grosse Savanne Lodge near Calcasieu Lake south of Lake Charles. Larry Reynolds, state Wildlife and Fisheries’ Waterfowl Study leader, added several flyovers conducted last week and came up with a surprising estimate of 127,000 teal — all bluewings — after what he said he observed from his time in the air Monday and Tuesday.