Louisiana BASS High School
STEPHENSVILLE — Saturday’s top 20 teams from the Louisiana B.A.S.S. East High School Division Fall Qualifying and the top 5 teams from the Junior Division tournaments held from Doiron's Landing with anglers, their high school or team affiliation, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners.
HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION
1, Hanson Chaney-Luke Ferachi, Walker High (5) 15.69 pounds. 2, Logan Martin-Dylan Verret, Patterson High (5) 14.49. 3, Ethan Simon-Connor Rushing, Central High (5) 12.33. 4, Michael Sanchez-Dylan Eschette, Brusly High (5) 12.28. 5, Chance Shelby, Live Oak High (5) 11.96.
6, Clay Polk-Austin Sibley, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 11.86. 7, Trey Wanko-Beau Wanko, E.D White CHS (5) 11.23. 8, Joseph Glorioso-Braden Roger, E.D White CHS (5) 10.54. 9, Hunter Pinho-Jake Childress, Patterson High (5) 10.44. 10, Logan Guy-Brennan Simoneaux, Central High (5) 10.11.
11, Brayden Davis-Micah Murray, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 9.87. 12, David Gummow-Ben Jumonville, Catholic High-Pointe Coupee (5) 9.81. 13, Chance Sibley-Shay Matherne, Livingston Parish Bassmasters (5) 9.7. 14, Nick Tamberella-Caleb Benoit, Vandebilt Catholic (5) 9.54. 15, Hunter Dugas-Cameron Wheatley, Comeaux High (5) 9.5.
16, Benjamin Harrington-Gunnar Theriot, Central Catholic (5) 9.49. 17, Jordan Sylvester-Conner Taylor, EBR Bassmasters (5) 9.45. 18, Carson Granier-Trent LaBauve, Brusly High (5) 9.39. 19, Wade Roberts-Andrew Bennett, Barbe High (5) 9.2. 20, Eric Stelly-Camron Jones, Lafourche Bassmasters (5) 8.78.
Big Bass: 1, Shelby, 5.36 pounds. 2, Martin-Verret, 5.01. 3, Sanchez-Eschette, 4.82.
JUNIOR DIVISION
1,Jackson Rogers-Caden Sellers, Jr. SW Bassmasters (5) 9.38 pounds. 2, Carter Carriere-Evan Hebert, Jr. Bassmasters-Morse (4) 5.53. 3, Luke Gros-Zack Sons, Central CHS Eagles (3) 5.1. 4, Collin Duval-James Furher, Central CHS Eagles (2) 3.29. 5, Tytus Louque-Hunter Brignac, Lutcher Juniors (2) 3.09.
Big Bass: Rogers-Sellers, 3.35 pounds.