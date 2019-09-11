Sunday will be one of those days when Louisiana’s sportsmen and sportswomen will be asked to give, not from their wallets, but from their freezers.
It’s the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day, and the original Hunters for the Hungry group, formed more than 25 years ago, would be proud of the continuing work to spread the effort far and wide from the original Baton Rouge area collection sites.
There will be 30 collection locations spread from Metairie, through the Capital City area, west to Acadiana and Lake Charles and north to Alexandria and Shreveport. Three more towns, Delhi, Monroe and Natchitoches, will accept donations Saturday.
The idea is to allow hunters and fishermen to empty their freezers before the start of the hunting season and prime fishing time coming in the fall and early winter.
The collection also includes any frozen meats and poultry.
All that’s asked is the donations be properly packaged, dated and the food identified (venison, ducks, fish) by labels.
All donations will remain in local communities to serve food banks, homeless shelters, senior citizen centers and soup kitchens.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, and the more than 100 outlets it serves, will get sportsmen’s donations from the 15 collection sites in the Capital City area.
Collection sites will have receipts for your tax-deductible donations.
The sites include (and note collection times):
Capital City area, 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Mike the Tiger’s Cage, LSU, North Stadium Drive;
University Lab School, 45 Dalrymple Drive;
Bowie Outfitters, 8630 Perkins Rd.;
CCA Louisiana, 12241 Industriplex Blvd.;
Baton Rouge Fire Department stations, 835 Sharp Road and 150 South Wooddale;
St. George Fire Department stations, 7027 Antioch Rd. and 16415 George O’Neal Lane;
Baker Fire Department, 3701 Groom Road, Baker;
Central Fire Department, 11646 Sullivan Rd., Central;
Zachary Fire Department, 4525 Main Street, Zachary;
Cabela’s, Gonzales;
Bass Pro Shops, Denham Springs;
Feliciana Seafood, U.S. 61 North, St. Francisville;
Red Boot Deli, 12430 St. Helena Street, Clinton.
Metairie, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Puglia’s Sporting Goods, 1925 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Acadiana, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
UL's Cajun Field, 2351 West Congress Street, Lafayette;
Giles Nissan, 4383 I-49 Service Rd., Opelousas;
First Assembly of God, 3555 Verot School Road, Youngsville;
Chops Specialty Meats, 1019 Albertson Pky., Broussard;
Eunice Fire Station, 100 Park Ave., Eunice;
Community First Bank, 1101 East Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia;
Ray Chevrolet, 716 West Summers Drive, Abbeville;
MC Taxidermy, 3829 NW Evangeline Thruway, Carencro;
-Evangeline Parish 4-H Office, 230 Court Street, Ville Platte (9 a.m.-1p.m.)
Lake Charles, 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Gordon’s Drug Store, 2716 Lake Street.
Central Louisiana, 1-4 p.m. Sunday:
Red River Bank locations, 1412 Centre Court Drive, Alexandria & 3120 La. 28 East, Pineville;
Juneau’s Cajun Meats, 6880 La. 1, Marksville.
Shreveport, 1-4 p.m. Sunday
Head of Texas Street, Shreveport.
The Saturday collection sites include Pentecost Tabernacle UPC, 6045 La. 17 in Delhi (9 a.m.-1p.m.); Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging, 1016 Keyser Avenue (9 a.m.-noon); Northeast Louisiana Food Bank, 4600 Central Avenue, Monroe (2-4 p.m.).
This weekend marks the hunting-season kickoff for Hunters for the Hungry. A second effort comes when hunters are asked to take freshly taken deer to processors who have agreed to cut and package venison for their community’s needy.
For more information, or to make a monetary donation, go to the H4H website: h4hla.org, then click on the “Donate Now!” box.
Opps! Sorry
Misread the emergency declaration for Sunday’s story concerning deer hunters in State Deer Area 5 covering the lower Atchafalaya Basin.
Reacting to the record high water covering the basin for near eight months this year, state wildlife biologists asked the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission to amend Area 5’s either-sex hunting dates.
The LWFC agreed with the report and removed those dates to make them bucks-only periods.
The dates changed to bucks-only hunting included:
Nov. 9-15, the primitive weapons season;
Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15 and Dec. 21-22, weekends in the modern firearms season.
The either-sex hunting dates remaining in the season are the Oct. 26-Nov. 1 youth-only hunt period, and the entire run of the archery season except during bucks-only take in the modern firearms season.
Advocate Outdoors apologizes for the error.