Despite the high temperatures, bass fishing has more than hit its stride across most of south Louisiana.
And if you like lagniappe, then take to the marshes in eastern Orleans and Plaquemines parishes, and through the St. Bernard Parish marshes to take on largemouths and redfish.
You can pick your favorite lure, but make sure lures don't foul on extensive grass beds.
Spinnerbaits, jerkworms and hard-plastic jerkbaits, swimbaits and topwaters have drawn rave reviews from bass and keeper redfish in all three spots.
The secret is to find grass and moving water — not a difficult proposition considering tides will be running hard for more of the rest of the month.
The Atchafalaya Spillway is red hot, too. Again battling heat and the occasional thunderstorms are major concerns, but the bass and sac-a-lait are more than eager to take a wide variety of offerings after spending most of the first seven and a half months in flooded conditions.
While False River is in the early stages of a drawdown to help stabilize the bottom, Old River — the “other” Pointe Coupee Parish oxbow — is providing bass and sac-a-lait now that the Mississippi River is settling down.
The water remains above what is considered pool stage at the 15-foot mark on the Baton Rouge gauge, and while the bass bite was a bit on the slow side, 3- to 4-pound largemouths have been blasting spinnerbaits on the Innis end. Sac-a-lait action will increase along the buttonwoods before this species moves to the piers and the deeper brush.
The Mississippi is predicted to hit the 15-foot level Sept. 21.
Speckled trout? The lower Terrebonne Parish waters, like Timbalier and Terrebonne bays and nearby beaches and reefs produced trout during the past six days. Topwaters and soft plastics either on jigheads or under a cork have worked well.