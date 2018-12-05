A third deer, a 2-year-old doe, taken on a November hunt in Issaquena County, Mississippi, has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
According to a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries report, the deer was killed six miles north of where the first Mississippi CWD deer was taken in January this year.
These two deer were living in close proximity to the Mississippi River and three east central Louisiana parishes.
The report also identified a second CWD positive in Mississippi was taken in October in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, about 130 miles northeast of the other two CWD-positive deer.
The LDWF made note that CWD has not been detected in Louisiana but has been found in the three surrounding states and 22 other states. After the first CWD case in Mississippi, the LDWF sampled 300 deer in a 25-mile “designated buffer zone,” in parts of East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes and found no CWD in any of the 300 deer.
For more on CWD and the LDWF’s warnings, feeding advisories and hunters’ participation in the CWD program, go to the agency’s website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/CWD.
Weighing whitetails
Don’t have a scale in the field and you’ve already field dressed a deer?
And, you want to know the weight of that big buck.
There’s a formula to determine the weight of a field-dressed whitetail.
It comes from a study indicating field dressing removes about 22 percent of a deer’s total weight.
If you’ve removed the viscera and you want the deer’s weight, you have to remember that it’s more than adding 22 percent back into that number to get the on-the-hoof weight.
To the field-dressed deer’s weight, you use a factor of 1.28 to determine the original weight. That means multiplying the dressed weight by 1.28.
It means a field-dressed deer weighing 150 pounds would have weighed 192 pounds, or a 101 pounder on the scale weighed 130 pounds in the field.
For hunters
A reminder for deer hunters to carry those LDWF-issued deer tags with you on your hunt. If you’ve waited for the prime rut to begin in the eastern and southeastern parishes, or taking time during the upcoming holidays, and don’t have tags — all deer hunters need to have them regardless of age or licensing requirements — then go to a vendor or a the LDWF office and get them.
Mini move
Wildlife and Fisheries’ New Orleans office is moving, but only next door to its old place in the Lindy Boggs Conference Center in the UNO's Research and Technology Park at 2045 Lakeshore Drive.
More public hunting
To add to Todd Masson’s between-the-splits duck hunting story, and with more ducks expected to show for the mid-December second-split opener, hunters also might want to check out the Sabine and Lacassine National Wildlife refuges.
It’s best to go online to check out the refuges’ designated hunting areas, the rules and regs.
When the Dec. 15-Jan. 20 second split opens, the refuges will be open to hunting Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and hunting hours are 4 a.m.-2 p.m.
Before heading to these areas in the southwestern marshes, the first U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule states, “Hunters are required to read, sign and carry with them the free Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge Complex Hunting Regulations 2018-2019 permit.”
Regulations permits are available (and can be printed) from the NWR website: https://www.fws.gov/refuge/cameron_prairie/about/publications.html.
Staff for these NWRs have placed kiosks at the Cameron Prairie and Lacassine NWRs, the Wildlife and Fisheries office in Lake Charles, Cajun Grocery in Hayes; Gary’s Landing in Lowry, the Cajun Fast Mart and Fisherman’s Headquarters in Carlyss, and Brown’s Grocery in Hackberry.
If you need more info, call the refuges office (337) 598-2216.