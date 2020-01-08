Just in time for the weekend — and coming after a stretch of grand-glorious days — is a National Weather Service’s severe-weather advisory for Saturday coming from the NWS’ New Orleans office.
Waterfowl hunters and marsh fishermen should heed the advisory, because the warning area covers the entire Louisiana coast and all Florida Parishes.
The most severe weather prediction is a line from St. Francisville through Hammond to Pascagoula, Mississippi.
Besides 1-3 inches of rain, the advisory contains a threat of “isolated tornadoes and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.”
Rain will enter the picture late Friday with the heaviest threat Saturday morning in advance of a cold front forecast to move in with light north winds late Saturday. The long-range forecast brings rain and thunder beginning Monday through next Thursday.
Strong southeast winds up to 25 knots will plague the coastal areas through early Saturday before strong southwest then northwest winds take over through Sunday.
Nearshore seas are running 3-6 feet with an increase to 4-7 footers through the coming weekend, and for anyone wanting to take advantage of the recently opened lane snapper season, offshore seas are predicted to run 8-11 feet.
False River
The drawdown on this Pointe Coupee oxbow has left the Morrison Parkway public landing in New Roads as the only serviceable launching spot.
During the recent run of warm, sunny days, bass have moved into shallower waters to feed on a shad and spinnerbaits and topwater plugs have been solid choices.
Other tackle-box take-alongs would be swimming jigs and vibrating jigs.
The commission
Video and audio of Thursday’s 9:30 a.m. Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting will be available via webinar — Gotowebinar.com. To register for the meeting, use this address: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1734v9-pQtSgJ7lWM6CLMg.
If you’re going
Wildlife and Fisheries closed the South Bosco Tract ATV/UTV trail on the Russell Sage Wildlife Management Area to wheeled traffic, but hunters can still walk the trails.
Erosion from rains, the swollen Bayou Lafourche Canal and traffic forced the closure of the WMA in Ouachita Parish.
LDWF managers indicated the trail will reopen as soon as conditions allow repairs.
When will it stop?
One can only hope Jonathan Spillman, a 19-year-old from Prairieville, and an unidentified juvenile will learn lesson, if nothing more than there are eyes and ears everywhere.
State Enforcement Division agents cited these two for taking deer using “illegal methods” during illegal hours, discharging a firearm from a public road and from a moving vehicle and driving on levees.
The report stated the juvenile also was not having resident big game license and “failing to comply with deer tagging requirements.” So, we can assume the juvenile was 16 or 17 years old.
The LDWF’s report from last month alleged a wildlife agent saw “a vehicle spotlighting for deer on (La.) Hwy. 565 near Monterey. The subjects then drove on top of the Black River Levee and continued to shine both sides of the levee. The agent then observed the subjects stop and shoot an antlered deer from the vehicle on top of the levee. The agent made contact with the subjects and they admitted to shooting the spike deer.”
The agent took the deer and seized a 17-caliber rifle — an illegal weapon weapon to take deer in Louisiana. State regs demand weapons larger than 22 caliber to take deer.
Spillman was booked into the Concordia Parish Jail, and faces fines near $2,800 and as much as a year in jail. The juvenile was released to his parents and faces the same fines.
The civil restitution fine is $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.
Again, in December, two men who should’ve known better were cited for nearly the same violations within miles of the Spillman incident.
Acting on information about “hearing a gunshot from a vehicle stopped on top of the Mississippi River near Sumerset,” the LDWF report stated state agents cited Joshua Gambill, 40, from Preston, Mississippi, and Dakota Bass, 26, from Milton, Florida, for allegedly killing a deer during illegal hours, shooting from a moving vehicle, and Gambill was cited for “discharging a firearm from a levee road.”
The tip was complete with the truck’s description and the specific camp where the truck was parked, and when agents went to the camp, the report stated, “(agents) found Gambill and Bass cleaning a freshly harvested deer. The men admitted to killing the deer illegally at night from a moving vehicle and levee road with Gambill shooting the rifle and Bass driving the vehicle.”
Agents seized the dead six-point buck and a rifle. Fines could be as much as $1,500 with 240 days in jail and a $1,624 civil-restitution penalty.