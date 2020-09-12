Winners in the three categories in the Department of Wildlife & Fisheries’ Scenic Rivers Photography Contest as judged by professionals selected by LDWF staff. The contest celebrated the 50th anniversary of the state’s Scenic Rivers Act. Contest sponsors included the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, The Pontchartrain Conservancy and the Louisiana Wildlife Federation. Listed are the photographs’ titles, the photographers and their hometowns. All photos can be seen on the LDWF website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/myscenicriver
Youth Category
First Place: “Peace” (Tchefuncte River), Olivia Currier, Covington.
Second Place: “X Marks the Spot” (Bayou Bartholomew), Lexi Harper, Monroe.
Third Place: “Bayou Bartholomew,” Lexi Harper, Monroe.
Honorable Mentions: “Floating Down Stream” (Whiskey Chitto Creek), Jessica Phillips, Boyce & “Quiet River” (Bogue Falaya River), Juliette Andry, Covington.
Professional Category
First Place: “Tchefuncte River Ripples,” Margaret Crosby, Mandeville.
Second Place: “Sunrise on the Blind River,” Gregory LeBlanc, Lafayette.
Third Place: “Abita River,” Edward Estapa, Madisonville.
Honorable Mention: “Whiskey Chitto Creek,” Jason Saucier, Cottonport.
Amateur Category
First Place: “Tchefuncte Summers” (Tchefuncte River), Karen Boudreaux, Mandeville.
Second Place: “Bayou Bartholomew,” Greg Harper, Monroe.
Third Place: “Brown Pelican in Tree” (Bayou Des Allemands), Rick Erbach, Metairie.
Honorable Mention: “In Blind River We Trust,” Travis Moore, Baton Rouge.