November Waterfowl Survey
Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl biologists conducted aerial surveys Nov. 5-6 in Louisiana's Southwest Coastal Zone. Weather conditions did not allow for aerial surveys of the southeast coastal areas nor Catahoula Lake. This survey's estimate numbers in the southwest area are compared with the November surveys taken during the same period during the two previous years. Listed first are "dabbling" duck species, then "diving" duck species, then coots (poule d'eau). (** fewer than 1,000 of that species seen in survey area; -- none of this specie seen)
Species;2018;2017;2016
Mallard;2,000;3,000;8,000
Mottled Ducks;14,000;12,000;21,000
Gadwall;96,000;523,000;710,000
Wigeon;1,000;4,000;5,000
Greenwing Teal;10,000;144,000;290,000
Bluewing Teal;67,000;135,000;163,000
Shoveler;37,000;93,000;115,000
Pintail;5,000;1,000;1,000
Total Dabblers;232,000;915,000;1,313,000
Scaup;--;14,000;12,000
Ringnecks;15,000;39,000;107,000
Canvasbacks;--;--;1,000
Total Divers;15,000;53,000;120,000
Total Ducks;247,000;968,000;1,433,000
Coots;28,000;178,000;919,000
Source: Waterfowl Study Group, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries