November Waterfowl Survey

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries waterfowl biologists conducted aerial surveys Nov. 5-6 in Louisiana's Southwest Coastal Zone. Weather conditions did not allow for aerial surveys of the southeast coastal areas nor Catahoula Lake. This survey's estimate numbers in the southwest area are compared with the November surveys taken during the same period during the two previous years. Listed first are "dabbling" duck species, then "diving" duck species, then coots (poule d'eau). (** fewer than 1,000 of that species seen in survey area; -- none of this specie seen)

Species;2018;2017;2016

Mallard;2,000;3,000;8,000

Mottled Ducks;14,000;12,000;21,000

Gadwall;96,000;523,000;710,000

Wigeon;1,000;4,000;5,000

Greenwing Teal;10,000;144,000;290,000

Bluewing Teal;67,000;135,000;163,000

Shoveler;37,000;93,000;115,000

Pintail;5,000;1,000;1,000

Total Dabblers;232,000;915,000;1,313,000

Scaup;--;14,000;12,000

Ringnecks;15,000;39,000;107,000

Canvasbacks;--;--;1,000

Total Divers;15,000;53,000;120,000

Total Ducks;247,000;968,000;1,433,000

Coots;28,000;178,000;919,000

Source: Waterfowl Study Group, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

