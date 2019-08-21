Jr. Southwest Bassmasters
STEPHENSVILLE — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from Doiron’s Landing (Verret or Atchafalaya basins) with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Jordan Sylvester, Baton Rouge (5) 13.24 pounds. 2, Connor Rushing, Pride (5) 10.63. 3, Beau Landry, Brusly (5) 8.74. Big Bass: Sylvester, 4.15 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 9.93. 2, Jackson Rogers, Denham Springs (5) 9.91. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 8.79. Big Bass: Evan Burris, Walker, 4.74.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 5.74. 2, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (4) 5.49. 3, Anthony Tapia Jr., Walker (2) 4.45. Big Bass: Tapia, 2.62.
Adult Division: 1, Jimmy Sylvester, Baton Rouge (5) 14.03. 2, Larry Rushing, Pride (5) 12.81. 3, Denny Perkins, Denham Springs (5) 12.08. Big Bass: Perkins, 4.58.
Ascension Area Anglers Open
STEPHENSVILLE — Saturday’s top 15 teams from the annual Ascension Area Anglers Open bass tournament held from Doiron’s Belle River/Verret and Atchafalaya Spillway landings with anglers, number of bass weighed (five-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and winnings. Also the big bass winners.
Top 15: 1, Hunter Thibodeaux-Daniel Bryant (5) 16.36 pounds, $1,250. 2, Creed David-Jason Pourciau (5) 14.86, $800. 3, Mark Sylvester-Clint Goldmas (5) 14.4, $650. 4, Roger Hudnall-Steve Gullato (5) 14.28, $450. 5, Jimmy Sylvester-Jorden Sylvester (5) 13.99, $400.
6, Gerald Spohrer-Jared Thomspon (5) 13.91, $350. 7, Durwood Mauldin-Dave Cavell (5) 13.88, $300. 8, Shane O'Daniel-Duane Pittman (5) 13.3, $250. 9, Larry Rushing-Connor Rushing (5) 12.95, $200. 10, Rob Werner-Todd Newchurch (5) 12.73, $175.
11, Neal Normand-Trey Haydel (5) 12.68, $125. 12, Cory Wheat-Chuck Halbert (5) 12.31, $125. 13, Chris Piper-Justin Piper (5) 12.3, $125. 14, Joshua Smith-Skip Gennaro (5) 12.29, $125. 15, Vernon Silver-Jay Bolton (5) 11.99.
Big Bass: 1, Andy David-Hunter David, 4.5 pounds, $500. 2, Thibodeaux-Bryant, 4.42, $300.
Bassmaster Elite
WADDINGTON, N.Y. — Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series held on the St. Lawrence River with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and Louisiana anglers in the 75-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Micah Frazier, Newnan, Georgia (20) 87 pounds, 4 ounces, $100,000. 2, Chris Johnston, Peterborough, Ontario, Canada (20) 86-6, $25,000. 3, Scott Canterbury, Odenville, Alabama (20) 84-8, $21,000. 4, Keith Combs, Huntington, Texas (20) 84-4, $15,000. 5, Jay Yelas, Lincoln City, Oregon (20) 83-1, $15,000.
6, Steve Kennedy, Auburn, Alabama (20) 82-5, $15,000. 7, Ray Hanselman Jr., Del Rio, Texas (20) 81-12, $15,000. 8, Greg DiPalma, Millville, New Jersey (20) 81-11, $15,000. 9, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 78-4, $15,000. 10, Brian Snowden, Reeds Spring, Missouri (20) 74-6, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Kennedy, 6-2, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 18, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (15) 58-3, $10,000. 25, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (15) 56-11, $7,500. 29, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (15) 55-12, $7,500. 53, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (10) 32-13, $2,500. 59, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (10) 31-8, $2,500. 64, Brett Preuett, Monroe (10) 30-4, $2,500. 73, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (9) 23-1, $2,500.