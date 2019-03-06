Anglers vs. Autism
STEPHENSVILLE—Saturday's top 17 teams from the pay-out list in the eighth-annual Anglers Against Autism bass tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds. Ties broken by heaviest bass on stringer. Also the top three big bass:
1, Michael Louviere-Jerry Gendron (5) 16.84 pounds. 2, Steven Gulotta-Alric Delahoussaye (5) 16.04. 3, Wayne Murray-Kirk Peterson (5) 15.0. 4, Garrett Kemp-Brett Chatelain (5) 14.94 (4.32-pound big bass). 5, Craig Rineholt-Cody Pattillo (5) 14.94 (3.98-pound big bass). 6, Brooks Webre-Cory Champagne (5) 14.83.
7, Blake Marionneaux-Jerome Richard (5) 14.74. 8, Chase Martinez-Christy Diez (5) 14.22. 9, Jason Pouricau-Brett Sellers (5) 14.02. 10, Kyle Bourgeois-Caston Milioto (5) 1 3.62. 11, Hugh Corban-Corey Martin (5) 13.4. 12, Adam Michel-Andrew Vicknair (5) 13.38.
13, Levi Lavierre-Rustin Walmsley (5) 13.36. 14, Marvin Alleman-Gene David (5) 13.12. 15, Chucky Son-Randy Son (5) 12.98. 16, Chris Guillory-Justin Ledet (5) 12.74. 17, Vernon Silver (5) 12.58.
Big Bass: 1, Gulotta-Delahoussaye, 5.3 pounds. 2, Marionneaux-Richard, 4.94. 3, Pouricau-Sellers, 4.66.
High School Bassmasters
ANDERSON, S.C.—The The top five teams from Saturday’s Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Eastern Open held on Lake Hartwell with anglers, their high school affiliation, number of bass weighed in parentheses (five-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces, the team catching the heaviest bass, and other Louisiana teams in the top 100 in the 168-team field (ties broken by heaviest bass on team stringer):
Top 5: 1, Colby Badeaux-Tyler Jordan, Live Oak High (5) 18 pounds, 5 ounces (6-pound big bass). 2, Caz Anderson-Dean Crisler, Chatuge Anglers (5) 18-5 (5-4 big bass). 3, Christian Mullins-Ryan Skidmore, Lewis County High (5) 15-2. 4, Blake Beckwith-Wyatt Pazdro, Minoka Bass Anglers (5) 15-0. 5,Marshal Robinson-Wesley Vaughn, Byrnes Rebels (5) 14-14.
Big Bass: Ethan Griffin-Hunter Simmons, Cataula, Georgia, 6-8.
Other Louisiana teams: 9, Daelyn Whaley-Lilly Smith, Abbeville High (5) 14-2. 78, Laindree Richardson-Cody Miles, Benton Bass Fishing (5) 7-14. 82, Wes Rollo-William Powell, Natchitoches Central (4) 7-13.