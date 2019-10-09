La. High School
HENDERSON — Saturday’s top 20 teams from the 170-team Louisiana B.A.S.S. Nation High School qualifying tournament held on Lake Henderson with anglers, their high schools, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit) and catch weight in pounds. The top 17 teams qualified for the 2020 Louisiana State Championship. Also listed are the Big Bass and the Junior Bassmasters winners:
Top 20: 1, Hanson Chaney-Luke Ferachi, Walker High (5) 12.72 pounds. 2, Dylan Guidry-Brayden Melancon, Teurlings High (5) 12.27. 3, Drew Landry-Jean-Luc Lemoine, St. Thomas More High (5) 12.2. 4, Connor Rushing-Ethan Simon, Central High (5) 11.8. 5, Beau Landry-Gage Collins, West Baton Rouge Bassmasters (5) 11.69.
6, Peyton Grizzaffi-Christian Holland, Morgan City High (5) 11.28. 7, Tanner Meyer-Ross Miller, Notre Dame High (5) 11.12. 8, Joseph Glorioso-Braden Roger, E.D. White High (5) 10.44. 9, Peyton Waller-C.J. Gatlin, Ponchatoula High (5) 10.29. 10, Cayden Reily-Evan Maddie, Central High (5) 10.17.
11, Blayne Carpenter-Brett Perkins, Sulphur High (5) 9.84. 12, Brandon Comeaux-Bryce Robertson, Sam Houston High (5) 9.83. 13, Brother Martin-Grant Schexnailder, Notre Dame High (5) 9.73. 14, Hunter Dugas-Cameron Wheatley, Comeaux High (5) 9.7. 15, Beau Gautreau-Carter Pourciou, Assumption High (5) 9.68.
16, Devan Perkins-Blake Verberne, Denham Springs High (5) 9.63. 17, Wade Roberts-Andrew Bennett, Barbe High (5) 9.58. 18, Reese Aucoin-Daniel Waguespack, Ascension Anglers (5) 9.47. 19, Matthew Bulliard-Will Godchaux, Teurlings High (5) 9.47 20, Jacob Long-Casey Lovett, Live Oak High (5) 9.35.
Big Bass: Beau Landry, 5.22 pounds.
Junior Bassmasters: Collin Duval-James Fuhrer, Central Catholic Jr. Bassmasters (5) 8.77 pounds.