There's no place like home, and that's especially true for Ott DeFoe who won the 49th Bassmaster Classic on Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
DeFoe, a Knoxville native, weighed in five bass totaling 18 pounds, 14 ounces, on Sunday to win the Super Bowl of bass fishing held on the familiar waters of the Tennessee River.
DeFoe overtook fellow Tennessee native Jacob Wheeler, a 28-year-old native of Harrison, on the final day to pocket $300,000 in front of a record crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“This is a dream come true — a dream I’ve had since I was a 9-year-old kid,” said DeFoe, who now has six career victories with B.A.S.S. “When we came over here and did the walk-through the day before the tournament, I actually imagined hearing my name after the words ‘Bassmaster Classic champion.'
“For it to happen now … I just keep thinking I’m going to wake up.”
Wheeler weighed in a five-bass stringer of 12-15 to finish the three-day tournament with 45-5, which was more than three pounds behind DeFoe's 49-3.
Alabama's Jessie Wiggins, 28, finished in third with a total weight of 43-11.
DeFoe, who had career earnings of more than $1.3 million entering the tournament, was making his seventh Classic appearance.
DeFoe took an early lead Friday but fell behind Wheeler during the second day.
"Dude, I was so mad (Saturday)," DeFoe said Sunday. "I was so mad. After that first day, I was on top of the world. But God will humble you sometimes exactly when you need it."
Kyle Dorsett's 6-2 lunker earned the Big Bass award.