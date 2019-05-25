The other snapper

Chris Lecoq, left, outdoors radio and TV personality Don Dubuc, center, and Bayou Wild co-host Martha Stewart were in a party in offshore waters the week before the recreational red snapper season opened. They made the most of the trip by catching vermilion snapper, a species more commonly know in Louisiana as "beeliners." Dubuc said they had to weight their lines more heavily to get past all the red snapper around the structures they worked to catch the beelines. Almaco jacks were added to the catch and to the table fare later that day. The recreational red snappers season opened Friday and will be open through Memorial Day, then weekends only until Louisiana's allowed catch of more than 800,000 pounds has been determined to have been landed.