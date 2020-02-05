Fishing for Tucker
STEPSHENSVILLE — Top 20 teams from Saturday’s annual Fishing for Tucker benefit bass tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, number of bass weighed (five-bass limit) and total catch weight in pounds. Also top three teams in Big Bass standings:
Top 20: 1, Matt White-Connor Rushing (5) 14.85 pounds. 2, Jimmy Roberts-Neil Whitam (5) 13.45. 3, Joey Decuir-Blake Canella (5) 13.09. 4, Corey Wheat-Kelly Wheat (5) 13.05. 5, Shane Bourgeois-Billy Polk (5) 12.8.
6, Tre' Gautreau-Garrett Strickland (5) 12.64. 7, Ryan Gomez-Jackson Gomez (5) 12.17. 8, Vernon Silver-Khristian Roussett (5) 12.03. 9, Alex Heintze-Gil Heintze (5) 11.8. 10, Sandy Gaudet-Dustin Champagne (5) 11.6.
11, Jason Pourciau-Brett Sellers (5) 11.49. 12, Freddy Geiger-Larry Giamanco (5) 11.25. 13, Bryce Hanna-Derek Braud (5) 10.95. 14, Matt Davis-Kenny Gravette (5) 10.91. 15, Heath Fall-Cody Fall (5) 10.75.
16, Cary Beard-Alex Perret (5) 10.73. 17, Malcolm Smith-Whalen Plauche (5) 10.19. 18, Chance Morse-Beak Jacob (5) 9.99. 19, Wayne Tucker-Charles Major (5) 9.76. 20 Benjamin Nobile-Robert Tamplain (5) 9.68.
Big Bass: 1, Hanna-Braud, 4.99 pounds. 2, Marlin Jackson-Edward Scott Jr., 4.54. 3, Justin Piper-Johnny Piper, 4.26.
Media Bass Series
STEPSHENSVILLE — Top 15 teams from Sunday’s Media Bass-South Louisiana Team Division bass tournament held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, number of bass weighed (five-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and winnings. Also top two teams in Big Bass standings. Teams were limited to fishing the Verret Basin north of U.S. 90:
Top 15: 1, Alex Heintze-Connor Rushing (5) 12.47 pounds, $2,400. 2, Troy Tempanaro-Dylan Tempanaro (5) 12.0, $1,200. 3, Jared Watson-Cory Scallan (5) 11.6, $675. 4, Kevin Hebert-Adam Marceaux (5) 11.36, $580. 5, Richie Smith-Brad Territo (5) 11.02, $520.
6, Sandy Gaudet-Dustin Champagne (5) 10.88, $420. 7, Mike Bueche-Frank Bueche (5) 10.49, $350. 8, Mack Delaune-Aaron Delaune (5) 9.71, $290. 9, Howard Hartley-Luke Fears (5) 9.58, $260. 10, Wade Bourg-Jason Campbell (5) 9.35, $240.
11, Ronnie Eschete-Brent Duhon (5) 8.83, $210. 12, Jesse Haworth-Jeff Lipari (4) 8.76. 13, Brennan Hooter-Gregory Diamond (3) 8.74. 14, Kyle Bourgeois-Doug McClung (5) 8.57. 15, Royd Picard-Tommy Robicheaux (4) 8.37.
Big Bass: 1, Hooter-Diamond. 5.66 pounds, $375. 2, Tempanaro-Tempanaro, 3.99, $175.