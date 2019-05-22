Jr. SW Bassmasters
AMELIA — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Bob Thibodeaux Memorial launch. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, David Gummow, New Roads (5) 12.27 pounds. 2, Hanson Chaney, Walker (5) 10.91. 3, Cayden Reily, Central (5) 8.45. Big Bass: Gummow, 3.13.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (5) 8.52. 2, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (5) 7.99. 3, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 7.98. Big Bass: LaBauve, 3.43.
7-10 yr. Age Group: 1, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (5) 5.86. 2, Blake LeRay, Brusly (5) 5.67. 3, Branson McMillan, Brusly (5) 4.5. Big Bass: Varnado, 2.09.
Adult Division: 1, Kelly Smith, New Roads (5) 13.55. 2, Wayne Tucker, Baton Rouge (5) 11.77. 3, John Chaney, Walker (5) 10.91. Big Bass: Smith, 3.88.
Fishers of Men
PIERRE PART — Saturday’s top 10 results from the Fishers of Men-South Louisiana Team Series (third 2019 event) with anglers, number of bass weighed (5-fish limit) and total catch weight in pounds. Also top three Big Bass places:
Top 10: 1, Tom Goins-T.J. Goins (5) 14.79 pounds. 2, Cary Beard-Alex Perret (5) 14.41. 3, Steve Fontana-Brad Bouy (5) 14.39. 4, Jeff McMorris-Beau Fitch (5) 14.26. 5, Byron Keith-Chris Cordell (5) 14.24.
6, Wilson Couch-Warren Couch (5) 12.58. 7, Marlon Karpinski-Jacob Mayer (5) 11.46. 8, Gary Christian-Malcolm Smith (5) 10.41. 9, Donald Holley-William Holley (5) 10.15. 10, Marilea Guillotte-Heath Guillotte (5) 10.03.
Big Bass: 1, Goins-Goins, 4.45 pounds. 2, Karpinski-Mayer, 4.37. 3, Travis Laurent-Bradley Matte, 3.73.