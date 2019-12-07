The final part of the surviving the season series.
It’s been 30 years since the 1989 Christmas, when it got so cold Baton Rouge’s City Park and University lakes iced over, so cold Caminada Pass had a sheet of ice across its entire length from the chenier to Grand Isle.
All the busted pipes gave plumbers months of work — and healthy paychecks — but the real tragedy among days of single-digit nights and five below-freezing days came from a couple of news items.
Two young men believed duck hunting in these frigid conditions was their calling. Failing to heed the warnings of these extreme temperatures cost them their lives and created a holiday tragedy for their families.
A similar story, though not fatal, played out on a not-so-well-thought-out fishing trip near Cocodrie. Those guys were rescued but spent days in recovery from “exposure to the elements.”
Hypothermia claimed two victims and nearly had three more — and those are the ones we read about — and, now, after Louisiana’s usual mid-December warmup, Arctic chill is on its way.
Explaining hypothermia is easy: it happens when your body releases more heat than it has stored and can take in from external sources.
Years of reporting on this silent killer — hypothermia’s onset comes when a body’s core temperature falls to 95 degrees and becomes life threatening at 85 degrees — has taught me that colder temperatures usually are involved, and can be exacerbated by consuming alcohol or your body’s sugar levels dropping into the low range.
Thing is, the thermometer doesn’t have to dip as low as it did 30 years ago for hypothermia to be a threat.
The onset of hypothermia has signs: The first is shivering. Almost never in a duck blind, but most deer hunters have shivered on a stand high in a tree with a cold wind blowing into the stand. It’s when what physicians call a “violent” shiver you need to take action. You are shivering because your body is transferring heat from hands, arms, feet and legs to your internal organs. This could lead to clumsiness, and could lead to you falling from a stand or the stand’s ladder.
Next in the symptoms line are slurred speech, a weak pulse followed by confusion and drowsiness. In these latter stages, you can slip into a deep sleep and might never awaken.
Battling the elements
Proper clothing is essential. In Louisiana it means having an water-repellent outside layer. A rainsuit for the trip to the blind or a fishing honey hole not only keeps water from getting to clothing, but also acts as a wind screen to block what, on most mornings, is bone-chilling air.
Read something from a National Parks Service guide to hiking the Smoky Mountains — “cotton kills.” Don’t want to risk angering any cotton-growing friends, but cotton is good for about eight months in Louisiana, but not during the late fall and winter. Wool and those heat-trapping synthetics are much better and will keep you warmer. Wool can keep you warm even when wet.
Layering is the key: base layers followed by pants, shirts, vests and a jacket along with quality socks, wet-conditions footwear and head protection are musts. Years ago, a two-layer approach for your head was advised. That’s when physiologists stated that half of your body’s head is lost through your head.
Take along warm liquids in a Thermos, too. Drink water.
Then what
OK, so you are shivering, feeling lightheaded. Now what?
Get out of the elements as best you can. If you’re wet, the best thing is to shed the wet clothes (that’s why you should always have spare clothes in your truck). Wrap in a blanket if you have one. You need to find a source of heat, and that’s why you brought wet-proof matches or a butane lighter with you. Start a fire, making sure you don’t set the nearby world blaze.
If you can get back to camp, you need indirect heat to begin warming, so don’t use heating pads or jump into a hot shower. Try to drink warm, not hot, fluids and avoid alcohol and caffeine. Warm apple cider is great. Warm lemonade works, too.
If that doesn’t help, then you need to seek medical help. Get the victim to a hospital. Take every measure to avoid driving.
Don’t believe hypothermia is a big problem? Checked the Center for Disease Control. CDC files report an average of slightly more than 7,000 hypothermia victims every year.
