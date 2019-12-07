A mixed bag

Avid waterfowl hunters Joe DelVecchio and Jerry Paola hunted the state's East Waterfowl Zone for this mixed bag of ducks taken in flooded timber in Franklin Parish during the first split of the 60-day duck season. Waterfowl hunting throughout the state closes Sunday and the East Zone will have a five-day layoff before the second split opens Dec. 14. Hunters in the state's Coastal and West Zones will have to wait until Dec. 21 for opening day of the second split. Most duck hunters across the state reported moderate success in the first days of the season and have settled for hunts like this one, which included a mallard along with gray ducks, shovelers and a teal. Most hunters in the Coastal Zone relied on teal, ringneck, shovelers and gray ducks for their tablefare.