Ride the Bull 10
GRAND ISLE — Saturday results from the 10th annual Ride the Bull extreme kayak fishing event held from Bridge Side Marina with anglers, the time of their catch in parentheses and weight of their redfish:
1, Kevin Schexnaider (7:39 a.m.) 26.8 pounds. 2, Steve Barlow (8:11 a.m.) 26.44. 3, Orlando Vincent (10:45 a.m.) 25.6. 4, Justin Dunn (8:15 a.m.) 25.22. 5, Terry Pham (12:36 p.m.) 24.92.
6, Michael White (9:09 a.m.) 24.86. 7, William Craig (10:00 a.m.) 24.76. 8, Shaun Pippett (11:40 a.m.) 23.2. 9, Alan Lacoq (9:32 a.m.) 22.9. 10, Dillon Boudreaux (12:08 p.m.) 21.48.
Big Bass Bash
STEPHENSVILLE — Saturday’s top 14 teams from the 23rd Turner Industries Big Bass Bash held from Doiron’s Landing with anglers, number of fish weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), catch weight in pounds and top 3 teams in Big Bass:
Top 14: 1, Steven Leach-Glenn Leonard (5) 14.56 pounds. 2, Wesley Miller-Chad Miller (5) 13.58. 3, Justin Obertheir-Jordan Sylvester (5) 13.27. 4, Robert Matherne-Kirk Allain (5) 12.99. 5, Sandy Gaudet-Kevin Hebert (5) 12.7. 6, Mike Wiley-Dennis Martinez (5) 12.48. 7, Robin Hood-Joshua Brown (5) 12.41.
8, Chuck Major-Wayne Tucker (5) 12.09. 9, Scott Buxton-Eddie Delatte (5) 12.06. 10, Ted Mayon-Ted Mayon Jr. (5) 11.77. 11, Daniel Parrish-Willie Couch (5) 11.27. 12, Christopher Martin-Donnie Higginbotham (5) 11.25. 13, Josh Andre-Tommy Simoneaux (5) 11.31. 14, Jason Simon-Joe Decuir (5) 11.1.
Big Bass: 1, Obertheir-Sylvester, 4.13. 2, Thomas Martin-Douglas Martin, 3.89. 3, Wilson Mulina-David Haigler, 3.69.
Bassmaster Elite
AUBURN, N.Y. — Sunday’s final top 10 from the four-day Bassmaster Elite Series held on the Cayuga Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (five-bass daily limit), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big bass and Louisiana anglers in the 75-angler field. Only the top 35 advanced to the third round and only the top 10 advanced to the final round:
Top 10: 1, Jamie Hartman Newport, New York (20) 80 pounds, 13 ounces, $100,000. 2, Jeff Gustafson, Keewatin, Ontario, Canada (20) 80-3 $25,000. 3, Chris Zaldain, Fort Worth, Texas (20) 79-0, $20,000. 4, David Mullins, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee (20) 75-14, $15,000. 5, Seth Feider, New Market, Minnesota (20) 75-13, $15,000.
6, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (20) 75-9, $15,000. 7, Cory Johnston, Cavan, Canada (20) 71-7, $15,000. 8, Stetson Blaylock, Benton, Arkansas (20) 71-0, $15,000. 9, Drew Cook, Midway, Florida (20) 69-2, $15,500. 10, Cliff Prince, Palatka, Florida (20) 65-4, $15,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge, 8 pounds, 1 oounces, $1,500.
Louisiana anglers: 23, Brett Preuett, Monroe (15) 51-1, $7,500. 29, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (13) 49-8, $7,500. 36, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (10) 33-3, $5,000. 46, Tyler Carriere, Youngsville (10) 30-11, $2,500. 60, Quentin Cappo, Prairieville (9) 25-15, $2,500. 65, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (7) 23-0, $2,500. 69, Robbie Latuso, Gonzales (7) 15-9, $2,500.