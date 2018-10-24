Junior Southwest Bassmasters
MANY — Sunday’s age-group results from the two-day Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held on Toledo Bend. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Connor Rushing, Pride (10) 19.74 pounds. 2, Trace Day, Denham Springs (10) 16.39. 3, Cayden Reily, Central (6) 9.87. Big Bass: Rushing, 4.21 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Zach Henderson, Harahan (7) 13.51. 2, Jackson Landry, Baton Rouge (4) 10.55. 3, Gage Collins, Zachary (4) 6.76. Big Bass: Landry, 4.26 pounds.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Jack Varnado, Denham Springs (6) 8.61. 2, Caden Sellers, Denham Springs (4) 7.21. 3, Blake LeRay, Brusly (6) 6.88. Big Bass: Varnado, 2.32 pounds.
Adult Division: 1, Larry Rushing, Pride (10) 19.74. 2, Tommy Abbott, Greenwell Springs (8) 13.57. 3, Chris Henderson, Harahan (7) 13.51. Big Bass: Ryan Hebert, Bueche, 3.57 pounds.
Bassmaster Opens
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.—Saturday’s final top 12 in Boater and Nonboater divisions from the three-day Bassmaster Opens Championship held on Table Rock Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater; 3-fish daily limit in Nonboater for a two-day event), total catch weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also big-bass winners. Only the top 12 advanced to Saturday’s final among the 28 anglers in the Boater Division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 12: 1, Jared Lintner, Arroyo Grande, California (15) 37 pounds, $56,500. 2, Brandon Lester, Fayetteville, Tennessee (15) 34-11, $17,000. 3, Derek Hudnall, Baton Rouge (15) 34-1, $5,500. 4, Bobby Lane Jr., Lakeland, Florida (14) 32-7, $10,000. 5, Scott Suggs, Alexander, Arkansas (14) 32-3, $1,000. 6, Carl Jocumsen, Queensland, Australia (13) 31-15, $600.
7, Stephen Browning, Hot Springs, Arkansas (13) 31-8, $600. 8, Luke Palmer, Coalgate, Oklahoma (14) 30-10, $1,000. 9, Caleb Sumrall, New Iberia (11) 28-15, $1,500. 10, Mark Rose, Wynne, Arkansas (11) 27-1, $2,750. 11, Justin Atkins, Florence, Alabama (11) 26-6, $600. 12, Tyler Rivet, Raceland (8) 22-13, $1,000.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Rose, 6-1, $750.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Top 12: 1, Mandel Pettus, Miller Place, New York (6) 13-7, $33,000. 2, Alex Heintze, Denham Springs (5) 12-7, $10,250. 3, Austin Bonjour, Templeton, California (5) 10-8, $10,000. 4, Gary Haraguchi, San Jose, California (5) 9-14, $2,000. 5, Todd Lee, Jasper, Alabama (4) 9-6, $4,000. 6, Brian Murphy, Sulphur (4) 8-14, $2,000.
7, Jordan Lane, Conroe, Texas (4) 8-12, $1,500. 8, Jared Rudd, Salyersville, Kentucky (4) 8-8, $800. 9, Jonathan Hankins, North Tazewell, Virginia (4) 8-5, $1,500. 10, Noel Allen Jr., Brandon, Mississippi (4) 7-10,1 $3,000. 11, Jeff Wallace, West Monroe (3) 6-11, $750. 12, Brett Walker, Pleasant Valley, Missouri (2) 6-7, $1,300.
Phoenix Boats Big Bass: Heintze, 4-7, $250.