1 Always keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction.
2 Always make sure the firearm is unloaded and keep the action open except when hunting or preparing to shoot. Never climb a fence, tree, or jump a ditch with a loaded firearm.
3 Don’t rely on your weapon's "safety." Treat every weapon as if it is loaded and can fire at any time.
4 Be sure of your target before you pull the trigger. Be sure of what’s beyond your target, including when shooting at a flat, hard surface or the water.
5 If your weapon fails to fire when the trigger is pulled, handle the weapon with care. Keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, and, if you’re a youngster, get adult help.
6 Never point a firearm at anything you do not want to shoot. Avoid all horseplay with any firearm. Avoid alcohol and other drugs before or during shooting.
7 Always wear eye and ear protection when shooting at a range.
8 Use correct ammunition, and make sure the barrel is clear of obstructions before shooting. Store firearms and ammunition separately.
9 Don’t alter or modify your weapon, and have your weapon serviced regularly.
10 Learn the mechanical and handling characteristics of the firearm.