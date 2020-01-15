Sure looks like oudoorsmen in every corner of Louisiana will have something in common with LSU’s brand spanking new national champion football team — it’s called rain.
Yes, rain is due to spread across south Louisiana Saturday morning when duck hunters will be trying to get in some of their last shots of the season, and trout fishermen are trying to wear out the specks in the Cocodrie-Four Point-Theriot area and along and near the MRGO — and the national champion Tigers — remarkable, huh – are scheduled for an 11 a.m. victory parade.
The rain is predicted to come ahead of a cold front that will bring highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s well into next week — and high barometric pressures through Wednesday morning before pressures drop on the next cold front predicted to roll in next Thursday.
There's not a lot to report: Weather extremes have kept most anglers at home — not to mention the national championship football parties/celebrations demanding our attention — but the aforementioned areas are the hottest trout/redfish spots and False River and clearer waters in the Atchafalaya Basin’s central section seem to be the best bass and panfish spots.
With all the rain you can cross the Florida Parishes rivers and bayous off the fishing calendar for at least the next week to 10 days.
On the Pearl
The Pearl River Wildlife Management Area (35,000 acres in St. Tammany Parish) is closed after the Pearl River jumped to 16.5 feet at the gauge near the town of Pearl River. The closure included the Pearl River-Honey Island Shooting Range.
State Wildlife and Fisheries managers said the old U.S. 11 gate will be opened “once flood waters recede and roads are inspected and deemed safe for travel.”
Miss. River watch
Because the Mississippi River affects hunters and fishermen, know the river is predicted to continue rising until a crest at 38 feet Feb. 1, and will continue to rise on the New Orleans gauge from its present 12.7-foot stage.
Turkeys & fish
Hunters have until Feb. 8 to apply for eight wildlife management area lottery turkey hunts, youth lottery turkey hunts on 10 WMAs, and the 100 permits to fish the White Lake Wildlife Conservation Area.
Lottery applications are available only on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: https://la-web.s3licensing.com/, then the “Lottery Applications” tab, update or create a customer record, and then submit an application. There is a $5 application fee and a $2 transaction fee per website application. The LDWF announced paper applications will no longer be accepted.
For more on the turkey-hunt lotteries. Call David Hayden at (318) 487-5885 or email: dhayden@wlf.la.gov.
The 100 annual fishing permits limit anglers to the Florence Canal and oil gield location canals in boats powered by a 40 horsepower, or less, engine. Call Wayne Sweeney at (337) 536-9400, Ext. 1 or email: wsweeney@wlf.la.gov.
Nab this shooter
Wildlife and Fisheries is seeking leads on whomever it was that shot a whooping crane in Acadia Parish some 15 months ago. The reward is near $6,000.
The LDWF report indicated the newly reintroduced crane was found with a broken wing in early November 2018, that after a veterinarian’s exam the crane was “ euthanized due to its injuries. The crane was then sent in for a necropsy where it was determined to have been shot in the wing.”
Call Louisiana Operation Game Thief at (800) 442-2511. Informants can remain anonymous.
New leaders
Ruston banker Bill Hogan and Houma attorney Jerri Smitko were elected Wildlife and Fisheries Commission chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, during last week’s commission meeting in Baton Rouge. The terms run through next January.
Hogan will chair his first LWFC meeting in his hometown. The LWFC will meet in Ruston Feb. 6.