Teal hunters have until July 25 to apply for lottery hunts on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area in Vermilion Parish for the 16-day September season.
State Wildlife and Fisheries folks said available hunt dates include Sept. 14, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 25, 28 and 29.
You have to be at least 18 years old to apply and a hunter can apply only once.
Applications can be printed from the LDWF website:wlf.louisiana.gov/refuge/lottery-applications, or writing to LDWF, 2000 Quail Drive, Room 418, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 with the notation “Attention: White Lake Teal Hunt.”
You must send a $5 nonrefundable fee with the application (check or money order payable to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries — no cash).
If selected, the hunter will be notified by mail, will have to pay $250, and will be allowed to bring another hunter, and, according to LDWF staff, “... all hunters must have appropriate licenses, including a basic hunting license (or Louisiana Sportsman's Paradise license), a Louisiana duck license, federal duck stamp and HIP permit.
Joe Macaluso