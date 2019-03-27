Wyatt Ensminger came in with the heaviest catch among the 47 young fishermen who showed up with the “guardian” anglers for Saturday’s fog-delayed Junior Southwest Bassmasters tournament on False River.
Cut three hours by the clouds-on-the-water conditions, Engminger managed to catch three bass (two shy of a tournament limit) but those largemouths were heavy enough to average nearly 3 pounds, including the day’s “lunker,” a 3.84-pounder.
Yes, a good catch, but Ensminger and 13 others in the club have bigger fish to fry – so to speak, because all 71 bass caught Saturday were released alive into the oxbow lake.
Come Saturday, Ensminger will team with fellow Central High angler Caden Reily in the B.A.S.S. High School Southern Open on Lake Guntersville in Alabama.
Another Central High team, Connor Rushing and Ethan Simon, along with John Curtis Christian School’s team of Zach Henderson and Nick Ward have also qualified for the one-day tournament.
The club also has four teams in the Junior Bassmaster Southern Open on the the same lake on the same day, including a first-time appearance by an all girls team of Victoria Lemmler and Emma Simon.
Other qualifying Junior Southwest Bassmasters club teams making the trip with high hopes of a big-time finish are Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson; Brady Smith and Cade Walock; and, Caleb Roblin and Jackson Landry.
And about Saturday, club organizer Jim Breaux said the three-hour delay meant the youngsters had to change lures for a mid-morning rather than an early-morning bite.
Breaux said boats “scattered both north and south from the launch,” and when they returned the youngsters said they caught bass by flipping soft plastics, on jigs, shaky heads, bladed jigs, crankbaits and trick worms.
For more info, call Breaux at (225) 772-3026.
Fishin’ Fishtival
A hope and prayer the forecast for Saturday rain holds off long enough for fishermen to get into City Park in New Orleans for the 72nd City Park Big Bass Rodeo and Fishtival.
Bayou St. John again will be the site for the Boats on the Bayou — it’s for all paddlecraft anglers — and the boys will have to try to stand tall in the Battle for the Bass high school tournament. The girls fishing team from Cabrini High won last year.
You have to get to the Casino early, Registration opens at 5 a.m. Online registration along with all rules and regs, is available at the event’s website: bigbassfishingrodeo.com.
More water
A couple of weeks ago, Wildlife and Fisheries biologist Tony Vidrine knew he had to make a crucial decision in light of the high, and still rising, Mississippi River.
The decision came Monday when LDWF secretary Jack Moutoucet announced there will be no turkey hunting seasons on the Richard Yancey and Grassy Lake wildlife management areas.
It means cancellation of the coming weekend’s (March 30-31) youth turkey lottery hunts on these two WMAs, and for the April 6 opening of the spring turkey season.
Both WMAs, Yancey in Concordia Parish, and Grassy Lake in Avoyelles Parish, are popular hunting locations, and Moutoucet said the closure will remain in effect on the WMAs until floodwater subsides.
And the river
Tim Osborn forwarded a message from NOAA’s Jim Mitchell about readings on the Mississippi River’s Baton Rouge gauge.
“The longest (above flood stage) on record is about 85 days. This present flood/high water event is very likely going to break that all time record,” Mitchell wrote, adding, from all indications, the current flood will be 11 days longer and, “will clearly break the current record from 1973.”