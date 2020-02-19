Wildlife and Fisheries’ Enforcement needs help in developing information in another killing of a whooping crane found Nov. 15 last year in Elton.
A necropsy found the endangered bird was killed by a gunshot.
Through the LDWF’s Operation Game Thief a reward up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to the “ arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the illegal shooting of this whooping crane.”
Call the 24-hour Louisiana Operation Game Thief hotline (800) 442-2511 or use LDWF’s tip411 program by texting “LADWF” and the information to “847411.” As is the rule, all informants can remain anonymous.
This crane, released in late 2018, was among the 158 whooping cranes released since 2011 to reintroduce the birds to their native range in our state. The latest count is estimated to be 76 whooping cranes remaining in southwestern parishes.
LOGT
The latest from Operation Game Thief’s Feb. 1 meeting in Baton Rouge showed $5,400 in rewards to informants in the latest quarter. The state’s wildlife crime-stoppers program board’s rewards came from 16 cases — 13 involving deer, two migratory birds and one squirrel case — winding up in the apprehension of 23 alleged violators found to have allegedly committed a total of 110 citations.
The last-quarter rewards meant 2019’s total rewards hit $14,100 for 38 cases with 78 alleged violators receiving 476 citations.
If you want to donate to LOGT, email Lt. Will Roberts at wroberts@wlf.la.gov.
More water
Flooding has forced Wildlife and Fisheries managers to close all roads and ATV/UTV trails on Big Lake Wildlife Management Area, the 19,231-acre WMA in located in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes.
A unique adventure
This showed up this week’s email — Northernmost to Southernmost Fishing Trip Giveaway — and Louisiana folks can get in on fishing trips to Lake of the Woods in Minnesota and the Florida Keys.
If you win, the two host sites are promising a grand prize including “gift cards for air travel and car rental, three nights at Flag Island Resort in Lake of the Woods and two nights at Hyatt Centric Key West in the Florida Keys.”
Instructions are for Facebook users to click the contest link at @floridakeysandkeywest and @lakeofthewoodsmn. Desktop and mobile users can enter online: fla-keys.com/fishing, then click the “Northernmost to Southernmost Fishing Trip Giveaway” link.
Entry deadline is 10:59 p.m. March 11, and you must be 21 or older and be legal residents of the United States or reside in the Canadian provinces of Manitoba or Ontario.
Increased access
Acting on the directives of the Dingell Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act signed into law last year by President Trump, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is taking public comment on developing “a priority list of lands that have significantly restricted or no public access where that access could be improved. The public is encouraged to identify national wildlife refuges, fish hatcheries and other lands managed by the Service that meet the complete criteria.”
This act mandates federal efforts to increase public access on federal lands for fishing, hunting and “...other outdoor recreation,” and effort that opened 1.4 million acres of land and water to new or additional hunting and fishing opportunities last year.
Comments will be accepted through March 11 and should be directed to “...public lands managed by the USFWS and 640 contiguous acres; have significantly restricted or no public access; and, be open under federal or state law to hunting, fishing, or use of the land for other public recreational purposes.”
To make comment, or for details, go to this USFWS website: https://www.fws.gov/refuges/realty/Public-Access-Nominations.html.
The Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service also are gathering public comment on lands those two agencies manage.