BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Louisiana's Caleb Sumrall and Darold Gleason have a long way to go to make the top 25 and survive Saturday's cut to the top 25 after Friday's first round of the 50th Bassmaster Classic.
Sumrall, the Bassmaster Elite Series pro angler from New Iberia, came in with only three bass weighing 9 pounds, 9 ounces and was in 39th place. Gleason, from Many and a Central Open winner and Classic qualifier, had a five-bass limit weighing 12-5, good for 33rd place.
Veteran North Carolinian Hank Cherry Jr. solved the bass riddle on Lake Guntersville and arrived at the scales with 29 pounds, 3 ounces for a hefty first-day lead over Virginia angler John Crews and Classic rookie Clent Davis from Alabama, who were tied at 21-8.
Only the top 25 after the second round will move to Sunday's final day with the 53-man field competing for the $300,000 first-place money. Through Friday, there was a three-way tie at 14 pounds, 2 ounces among the top 25.
Todd Auten, from South Carolina, had Friday's big bass, a 7-9, for a 20-pound, fifth-place catch.