A third deer, a 2-year-old doe, taken on a November hunt in Issaquena County, Mississippi, has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
According to a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries report, the deer was killed six miles north of where the first Mississippi CWD deer was taken in January this year. These two deer were living in close proximity of the Mississippi River and three east central Louisiana parishes.
The report also identified a second CWD positive in Mississippi was taken in October in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, about 130 miles northeast of the other two CWD-positive deer.
The LDWF made note that CWD has not been detected in Louisiana, but has been found in the three surrounding states and 22 other states. After the first CWD case in Mississippi, the LDWF sampled 300 deer in a 25-mile “designated buffer zone,” in parts of East Carroll, Madison and Tensas parishes and found no CWD in any of the 300 deer.
For more on CWD and the LDWF’s warnings, advisories and hunters’ participation in the CWD program, go to the agency’s website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/CWD.
Joe Macaluso