Paul Sparacino is all smiles after taking this 205-pound, 8-point buck on the Richard Yancey Wildlife Management Area on the first day of the three-day modern firearms season allowed on this flood-prone WMA. But, Sparacino admits, he could never have found the deer without the help of Leighton Burley and his blood-trailing dog 'Lobo.' Burley answered the call from the Louisiana Blood Trailing Network and traveled from his home in Monterey to help Sparacino track and recover the deer.