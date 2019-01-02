The top 10 in each whitetail deer by category maintained by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries under Boone & Crockett (gun), Pope & Young (archery) and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) scoring methods, and also published by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association. Complete lists are available on the LDWF website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov under “deer” and “big game records” pulldowns. (Locations include parishes; WMA, state wildlife management area; NF, national forests; or, NWR, national wildlife refuge). In categories with less than 10 deer listed, those are the only deer scored for the state records. Updated through September, 2018.

MODERN FIREARMS — TYPICAL ANTLERS

Score;Hunter;Year;Location

184 6/8;Don Broadway;1943;Madison

184 4/8;Ernest McCoy;1961;Bossier

184 2/8;H.B. Womble;1914;Franklin

181 1/8;Donald Riviere;1998;Avoyelles

180 5/8;Shawn Ortego;1975;Thistlethwaite WMA

180 4/8;Buford Perry;1961;Madison

179 7/8;Anthony Guice;1995;Tensas

179 6/8;Bill Cranford;1963;Union

179 2/8;Shannon Deville;2001;St. Landry

177 7/8;Jim Nick Gray;1996;LaSalle

MODERN FIREARMS — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS

281 6/8;James McMurray;1994;Big Lake WMA

252 2/8;Joseph Shields;1948;Concordia

228 7/8;Tommy Rice;1998;West Feliciana

227;Picked-up;1969;Concordia

226 2/8;Amanda Smith;Avoyelles;2018

226;Leslie Bickham;1970;West Feliciana

223 1/8;Todd Tracy;2005;Red River

219 6/8;W.D. Ethredge;1988;Caddo

218 4/8;Drew Ware;1941;St. Martin

216 7/8;J. Logan Sewell;1956;Concordia

ARCHERY — TYPICAL ANTLERS

175;Shannon Presley;1981;St. Mary

170 3/8;David Roselle;1998;East Carroll

166 5/8;Mark Huval;2011;Avoyelles

165 4/8;Jeff Newton;2008;Avoyelles

163 1/8;Joe Hatton;1995;Tensas NWR

162 1/8;Danny Coffey;2001;Caddo

161 5/8;F. Lane Mitchell;1993;East Carroll

161 4/8;James Morgan;1977;East Feliciana

161 2/8;Greg Gagnard;2008;Avoyelles

160 5/8;David Parker;2015;Rapides

160 5/8;Donovan Wiley;2016;Tensas

ARCHERY — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS

227 6/8;Vicki Husted;2010;Tensas

219 1/8;Billy Husted;2007;Tensas

206 5/8;Alton McLeod;2012;Tensas NWR

203 5/8;Rodney Lee;1983;East Feliciana

198 3/8;Frank Sullivan;2017;West Feliciana

186 4/8;Johnny Warren;1993;Red River WMA

182 2/8;John Schmidt;1994;East Feliciana

177 7/8;Louis Lambiotre;2006;East Carroll

177 4/8;Geoffrey Henry;2017;Richland

174;Gary Carr;1996;East Carroll

MUZZLELOADER — TYPICAL ANTLERS

170 3/8;Ronnie Wilkinson;2002;Concordia

168 5/8;Michael Willis;1997;Lake Ophelia NWR

165 1/8;Timmy Sims;1999;Claiborne

158 1/8;Bruce Cooke;2003;Thistlethwaite WMA

155 2/8;Justin Lagneaux;2009;Lake Ophelia NWR

155 1/8;Reggie Bergeron;1998;East Feliciana

154 4/8;Anthony Lemoine;2003;Lake Ophelia NWR

152 7/8;Scott Douglas;2005;Red River WMA

152 5/8;Ron Smith;2004;Union

152 2/8;Clint Ladner;2001;Lake Ophelia NWR

MUZZLELOADER — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS

203 5/8;Chris Campbell;2007;Caddo

198 4/8;William Jordan Jr.;2001;Camp Beauregard WMA

HANDGUN — TYPICAL ANTLERS

145 7/8;Michael Renfrow 2013 Morehouse

CROSSBOW — TYPICAL ANTLERS

169 2/8;Dennis Martin;2011;Kisatchie NF

154 7/8;Steven Smith;2010;West Feliciana

152 4/8;Chase Metz;2009;East Baton Rouge

151 3/8;Mitchell Ritchie;2010;West Carroll

145;Dale Cardin;1992;Bossier

141 4/8;Artis White;1995;Camp Beauregard WMA

140 4/8;Wayne Rogers;2017;Avoyelles

136 6/8;Melvin Srioneaux;2012;West Feliciana

135;Les Lejuene;2014;West Feliciana

132 4/8;Bill McCarty;2013;St. Mary

CROSSBOW — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS

186 1/8;Gary Ward;2015;Tensas NWR

179 6/8;Richard Caldwell;2012;Madison

175 5/8;Travis Lucas;2012;Avoyelles

164 5/8;Jeffery Cutts;2015;Lake Ophelia NWR

