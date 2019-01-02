The top 10 in each whitetail deer by category maintained by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries under Boone & Crockett (gun), Pope & Young (archery) and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) scoring methods, and also published by the Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association. Complete lists are available on the LDWF website: www.wlf.louisiana.gov under “deer” and “big game records” pulldowns. (Locations include parishes; WMA, state wildlife management area; NF, national forests; or, NWR, national wildlife refuge). In categories with less than 10 deer listed, those are the only deer scored for the state records. Updated through September, 2018.
MODERN FIREARMS — TYPICAL ANTLERS
Score;Hunter;Year;Location
184 6/8;Don Broadway;1943;Madison
184 4/8;Ernest McCoy;1961;Bossier
184 2/8;H.B. Womble;1914;Franklin
181 1/8;Donald Riviere;1998;Avoyelles
180 5/8;Shawn Ortego;1975;Thistlethwaite WMA
180 4/8;Buford Perry;1961;Madison
179 7/8;Anthony Guice;1995;Tensas
179 6/8;Bill Cranford;1963;Union
179 2/8;Shannon Deville;2001;St. Landry
177 7/8;Jim Nick Gray;1996;LaSalle
MODERN FIREARMS — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS
281 6/8;James McMurray;1994;Big Lake WMA
252 2/8;Joseph Shields;1948;Concordia
228 7/8;Tommy Rice;1998;West Feliciana
227;Picked-up;1969;Concordia
226 2/8;Amanda Smith;Avoyelles;2018
226;Leslie Bickham;1970;West Feliciana
223 1/8;Todd Tracy;2005;Red River
219 6/8;W.D. Ethredge;1988;Caddo
218 4/8;Drew Ware;1941;St. Martin
216 7/8;J. Logan Sewell;1956;Concordia
ARCHERY — TYPICAL ANTLERS
175;Shannon Presley;1981;St. Mary
170 3/8;David Roselle;1998;East Carroll
166 5/8;Mark Huval;2011;Avoyelles
165 4/8;Jeff Newton;2008;Avoyelles
163 1/8;Joe Hatton;1995;Tensas NWR
162 1/8;Danny Coffey;2001;Caddo
161 5/8;F. Lane Mitchell;1993;East Carroll
161 4/8;James Morgan;1977;East Feliciana
161 2/8;Greg Gagnard;2008;Avoyelles
160 5/8;David Parker;2015;Rapides
160 5/8;Donovan Wiley;2016;Tensas
ARCHERY — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS
227 6/8;Vicki Husted;2010;Tensas
219 1/8;Billy Husted;2007;Tensas
206 5/8;Alton McLeod;2012;Tensas NWR
203 5/8;Rodney Lee;1983;East Feliciana
198 3/8;Frank Sullivan;2017;West Feliciana
186 4/8;Johnny Warren;1993;Red River WMA
182 2/8;John Schmidt;1994;East Feliciana
177 7/8;Louis Lambiotre;2006;East Carroll
177 4/8;Geoffrey Henry;2017;Richland
174;Gary Carr;1996;East Carroll
MUZZLELOADER — TYPICAL ANTLERS
170 3/8;Ronnie Wilkinson;2002;Concordia
168 5/8;Michael Willis;1997;Lake Ophelia NWR
165 1/8;Timmy Sims;1999;Claiborne
158 1/8;Bruce Cooke;2003;Thistlethwaite WMA
155 2/8;Justin Lagneaux;2009;Lake Ophelia NWR
155 1/8;Reggie Bergeron;1998;East Feliciana
154 4/8;Anthony Lemoine;2003;Lake Ophelia NWR
152 7/8;Scott Douglas;2005;Red River WMA
152 5/8;Ron Smith;2004;Union
152 2/8;Clint Ladner;2001;Lake Ophelia NWR
MUZZLELOADER — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS
203 5/8;Chris Campbell;2007;Caddo
198 4/8;William Jordan Jr.;2001;Camp Beauregard WMA
HANDGUN — TYPICAL ANTLERS
145 7/8;Michael Renfrow 2013 Morehouse
CROSSBOW — TYPICAL ANTLERS
169 2/8;Dennis Martin;2011;Kisatchie NF
154 7/8;Steven Smith;2010;West Feliciana
152 4/8;Chase Metz;2009;East Baton Rouge
151 3/8;Mitchell Ritchie;2010;West Carroll
145;Dale Cardin;1992;Bossier
141 4/8;Artis White;1995;Camp Beauregard WMA
140 4/8;Wayne Rogers;2017;Avoyelles
136 6/8;Melvin Srioneaux;2012;West Feliciana
135;Les Lejuene;2014;West Feliciana
132 4/8;Bill McCarty;2013;St. Mary
CROSSBOW — NONTYPICAL ANTLERS
186 1/8;Gary Ward;2015;Tensas NWR
179 6/8;Richard Caldwell;2012;Madison
175 5/8;Travis Lucas;2012;Avoyelles
164 5/8;Jeffery Cutts;2015;Lake Ophelia NWR
Source: La. Department of Wildlife & Fisheries