If fishing is your passion, have a little spare time on your hands, are imbued with a volunteering spirit and want to pass along to next generations a love of Louisiana’s waters and the fish living here, then Saturday is your day.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled an Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program workshop in Baton Rouge.
The same program will be offered May 1 in New Orleans.
There’s no fee, except for a $25 check to hold your spot in the class — the check will be returned when you show up for the workshop — and the class runs from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Program coordinator Alayna McGarry said the day will be spent with hands-on activities designed to certify you as a volunteer instructor.
McGarry said sessions, taught by LDWF biologists and staff, will cover skills like knot-tying, castings and basic lure presentation with further instruction on fish identification and fisheries management.
Potential volunteer instructors will receive a binder, which outlines lesson plans, activity guides and educational materials.
Upon completing the workshop, volunteers must pass a background check — it’s required to enter most schools these days — and will be able to borrow rods and reels, a knot-tying kit and arts and crafts for the youngsters in a class.
You must complete an online registration form on the LDWF’s website: wlf.louisiana.gov/ldwf-volunteer-programs.
Any questions? McGarry said to call her at (504) 286-4050, or email: amcgarry@wlf.la.gov. And, she said groups outside the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas wanting to set up a workshop can use the same number and email for program training.
Joe Macaluso