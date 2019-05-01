Bassmaster Central
JASPER, Ala.— Saturday’s final top 5 anglers in the Boater Division from the three-day Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open held on Smith Lake with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit in Boater Division; 3-bass daily limit in Nonboater Division), catch weights in pounds and ounces, and winnings. Also Louisiana anglers finishing in the top 100 among the 186 anglers in both divisions. Only the top 12 in each division advanced to the final day:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 5: 1, Caleb Kuphall, Mukwonago, Wisconsin (15) 43 pounds, 2 ounces, $37,200. 2, John Cox, Debary, Florida (15) 42-1, $20,100. 3, Jordan Wiggins, Cullman, Alabama (15) 41-3, $12,400. 4, David Williams, Newton, North Carolina (15) 41-2, $11,160. 5, Griffin Phillips, Mount Olive, Alabama (15) 40-11, $9,920.
Louisiana anglers: 12, James Davis Jr., Ferriday (11) 27-12, $3,720. 19, Jimmy Charbonnet, St.Amant (10) 24-11, $3,100. 20, Logan Latuso, Gonzales (10) 24-11, $3,100. 37, Thomas McMillan, Choudrant (10) 22-13, $2,480. 42, JP Kimbrough, Bossier City (10) 22-9.
44, Darold Gleason, Many (10) 22-7. 61, Matthew Loetscher, Many (8) 21-1. 64, Billy Billeaud, Lafayette (10) 20-12. 65, Homer Humphreys Jr., Minden (9) 20-11. 67, Stephen Mitchell, Trout (9) 20-8.
68, Blake Betz, Baton Rouge (9) 20-8. 73, Dusty Nomey, Jonesboro (8) 20-2. 82, Mike Pharr, Shreveport (9) 18-15. 93, B.J. Usie, Bourg (8) 17-14. 96, Chris Babin, Raceland (8) 17-7.
NONBOATER DIVISION
Louisiana anglers: 6, Brian Murphy, Sulphur (6) 14-6. 9, Cameron Naquin, Gray (6) 13-13. 18, Cedric Jackson, Sicily Island (6) 12-12. 40, Michael Greer, Deridder (5) 10-12. 44, Brandon Sanchez, Livingston (6) 10-7. 65, Luke Frankowicz, Monroe (5) 9-8. 79, David Harrell, Downsville (4) 8-12. 100, Jeff Wallace, West Monroe (3) 7-5.