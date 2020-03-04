La. BASS College
BERWICK — Sunday’s top 10 from the Louisiana BASS Nation College State Championship held from the Berwick Public Landing with anglers, their college/university, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass limit), total catch weight in pounds and top 3 in big bass.
Top 10: 1, Wyatt Ensminger-Dawson Andrews, Southeastern Louisiana (5) 16.64 pounds. 2, Jordan Davenport-Heath Pinell, LSU Sportsman Club (5) 14.19. 3, Bruce Bellott-Chris Scallan, Louisiana-Lafayette (4) 11.06. 4, Lawrence Kuznik-Charles Norris, Louisiana-Lafayette (5) 7.3. 5, Joseph Jarreau-Branson Ackman, Nicholls State (4) 6.24.
6, Matt Leleux-Kyle Weems, Louisiana Tech (4) 5.04. 7, Hayden Pinho-Andre Adams, Louisiana-Lafayette (3) 4.68. 8, Cole Amedee-Seth Naquin, Nicholls State (3) 3.85. 9, Caleb Clark-Cole Bailey, Louisiana-Lafayette (1) 2.6. 10, Braxton Resweber-Landon Kenney, Louisiana-Lafayette (2) 2.37.
Big Bass: 1, Engminger-Andrews, 4.34 pounds. 2, Bellott-Scallan, 4.33. 3, Davenport-Pinell, 3.48.
BFL-Cowboy
ZWOLLE — Saturday’s top 10 in Boater & Co-Angler Divisions (158 anglers in each division) in the Bass Fishing League’s Cowboy Division tournament held on Toledo Bend with anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed (5-bass limit), total weight in pounds and ounces and winnings. Also other Louisiana anglers in the top 50 in each division:
BOATER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, George Jeane Jr., Evans, Louisiana (5) 24 pounds, 2 ounces, $5,911. 2, Dwight Abshire, Santa Fe, Texas (5) 19-6, $2,561. 3, Bart Stanisz, Brookeland, Texas (5) 17-8, $1,705. 4, John LaFitte, Keithville, Louisiana (5) 17-0, $1,195. 5, Josh Champagne, Breaux Bridge, Louisiana (5) 16-9, $1,024.
6, Leon Stone, Carthage, Texas (5) 16-5, $939. 7, Scotty Villines, Ponca, Arkansas (5) 15-9, $854. 8, (tie) Jim Dillard, West Monroe, Louisiana (5) & Daniel Blanton, Huntington, Texas (5) 15-6, $725 each. 10, Kyle Dragulski, Lufkin, Texas (5) 15-5, $598.
Big Bass: Jeane, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, $790.
Louisiana anglers: 12, Jacob Ebert, Oakdale (4) 14-14, $495. 16, Wesley Thomas, Converse (5) 14-1 $410. 19, James Gaskin, Broussard (5) 13- 11, $359. 23, Jacob Williams, Westlake (5) 12-14, $311. 26, (tie) Kraig Chapman, Bossier City (4) & Eason Dowden, Many (4) 12-8, $281 each. 29, Kevin Lasyone, Dry Prong (5) 12-6, $265.
31, Jarred Fitch, West Monroe (4) 12-3, $248. 33, Cole Garrett, Winnfield (5) 12-0. 36, Stephen Reitzell, Colfax (5) 11-14. 39, Jason Pittman, Covington (5) 11-5. 41, Cole Brewer, Leesville (5) 11-1. 49, Cole Moore, Anacoco (5) 9-13. 50, Branden Rannekleiv, Reeves (5) 9-12.
CO-ANGLER DIVISION
Top 10: 1, Travis Pearson, Trout, Louisiana (5) 12-13, $2,561. 2, Grayson Honeycutt, Temple, Texas (5) 12-7, $1,280. 3, Loren Rives, Austin, Texas, four bass, 12-2, $854. 4, Brandt Dillon, Houston, Texas, four bass, 11-12, $598. 5, Randy Hitt, Belton, Texas, four bass, 10-12, $512.
6, Ken Ford, Benton, Arkansas (5) 10-10, $469. 7, Jordan Ebarb, Stonewall, Louisiana (5) 10-7, $427. 8, Cody Laird, Goodrich, Texas (5) 10-3, $384. 9, Ron Aulds, Choudrant, Louisiana (5) 10-2, $341. 10, Bradley Mock, Ragley, Louisiana (5) 10-1, $299.
Big Bass: Don Johnson, Lufkin, Texas, 6-3, $395.
Louisiana anglers: 14, (tie) Aaron Hue, Labadieville (4) & Tim Woodard, Rosepine (5) 9-5, $219. 16, Bernard Fruge, Noble (4) 9-4, $205. 17, Charles Dake, Carencro (3) 8-14, $196. 20, Brendon Whipkey, Evans (4) 7-9, $171. 21, Alford Cherry, Monroe (3) 7-8, $166.
22, Zachary McDaniel, Pitkin (2) 7-6, $162. 27, Russell Lewis, Pineville (2) 6-4, $141. 31, Ryan Bourque, Slidell (3) 5-11, $212. 42, Cedric Jackson, Sicily Island (3) 4-12. 45, Blake Carrier, Lake Charles (1) 4-10. 47, John Tillman, Leesville (2) 4-9.