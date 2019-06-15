Fathers' legacy

It's Father's Day, and for the Pittmans it probably started with a day on the water. What else could it be for three generations of competitive bass fishermen, from left, Floyd, Jason and Trenton. Floyd began his bass tournament adventures way back in the 1970s. Jason, and now Trenton, both KYSEK-sponsored anglers, are competing on national and local circuits. 'I feel blessed to be in the middle, still getting to enjoy fishing and hunting with my dad and having Trenton able to come along as a young adult,' Jason Pittman said. 'It's very special, and I never take a moment of it for granted.'