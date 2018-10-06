The Louisiana Room, for decades the first-floor meeting room at state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters, will bear the name of Joe L. Herring after the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved the honorarium during its Thursday meeting in Baton Rouge.
Herring, who died in June at age 89, is a legend in the state agency and among several conservation organizations.
Born and raised in north Louisiana, the Louisiana Tech grad and Army veteran began working for Wildlife and Fisheries in the mid-1950s and was among the first state wildlife biologists participating in the restocking whitetail deer from Midwestern states into Louisiana.
Herring was named Monroe District supervisor in 1955 before moving to state headquarters to head the agency’s Fish and Game sections in 1962 and the top man in the Game Division in 1971. He was assistant secretary for the Wildlife Division in 1979, then was named LDWF secretary from 1992-1996, his last state posting.
He was deeply involved in continuing deer management, holding key positions when the state’s deer herds increased from fewer than 100,000 animals to near 1 million, was instrumental in turkey restocking programs, pursuing the delisting of alligators to allow a harvest season, and restocking brown pelicans in the coastal areas, all of which earned him professional awards and conservation recognition on state, regional and national levels.
In retirement, he continued volunteer work with Louisiana Wildlife Federation, the East Ascension Sportsman’s League, and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
And, Herring cooked up the best down-home biscuits to go along with his homemade fig preserves.