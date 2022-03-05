GREENVILLE, S.C. — New Iberia touring pro angler Caleb Sumrall came up with a 16-pound, 5-ounce second-day catch to lead Louisiana's four-man contingent after Saturday's second round of the Bassmaster Classic held on Lake Harwell in western South Carolina.
Sumrall's two-day total is 31 pounds even, a catch that puts him more than five pounds behind leaders Jason Christie of Oklahoma and Kyle Welcher of Alabama, who have 36 pounds, 7 ounces each.
Gonzales veteran pro Greg Hackney, third after Friday's first round, stumbled Saturday and fell to 19th with a 30-1 catch. Bossier City's Nick LeBrun climbed the ladder to 25th with a 15-11 second-day catch and a 29-7 total.
Sumrall, Hackney and LeBrun made it to the final day, when the top 25 in the 55-angler field will compete for the $300,000 first-place prize.
Tyler Rivet, from Raceland, finished 33rd with a 28-10 catch.
Sunday's 3 p.m. final weigh-in can be viewed on the Bassmaster website: bassmaster.com.