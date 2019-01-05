If you’re wondering where speckled trout will be in the “lull” after-the-holidays week, then look at the weather.
These days, wind and sunlight affect the trout bite as much as the tides and more than air temperature. The water is already cooler than it was two months ago, and it will stay relatively cold — unless there’s some insane Arctic blast heads our way — until the spring.
And, like us, after so many gloomy, rainy periods during the past 30 days, fish will welcome this week’s sunshine as much as we will. (OK, so fish don’t have a backyard to dry out like most of us do.)
Tuesday’s forecast is the only one in the next five with north wind (near 10 knots), and we know north winds blow water from the marshes. After that, expect east winds through the rest of the week.
As long as winds remain light, the Friday-Sunday sunshine should perk up the baitfish, which, in turn, will get predator fish more active even in 55-degree water. Cloudy conditions Monday-Wednesday will start us on a pattern is fishing deep and slow with jigheads only heavy enough to maintain contact with the bottom in the deeper canals and deep bends in bayous.
And, if you’re fishing waters east of the Mississippi River, know the Mighty Mississip and the Pearl River are running high and pushing lots of freshwater into the marshes.
Still, redfish and bass are the staples in those areas, along with a flurry of redfish and bass action in the northern Barataria waters.
And, just let me know when to show up for the fish fry.
Tuesday’s meeting
With hunting seasons winding down across the state, January’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting is the big first step for hunters for next season.
Postponed from Thursday, the meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at LDWF headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
The important item: “Consider Notice of Intent for Rule Changes in Wild Quadrupeds and Wild Bird Rules and Regulations, including Cervid Carcass Importation Ban Rules and Regulations” is the lead to any planned changes in the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 hunting season dates, including those for migratory bird seasons.
Other agenda items include: passage of the a State Legislature-mandated houseboat registration regulation; rules and fees for dredge fill material; and, a notice to change oyster leasing rules on the lifting of the oyster lease moratorium.
More closures
Flooding has closed more roads, the latest Catfish Bayou Road, Blount Road, Dobbs Bay Road, Union Point Road, Lincecum Road, Blackhawk Road, Blackhawk Boat Launch and a dozen ATV trails on the Yancey Wildlife Management Area in Concordia Parish and Cas-cas Road on the Grassy Lake WMA in Avoyelles Parish.
The fishing top 20
While LSU fans await the season’s final football poll, the bass fishing team at the University of Louisiana-Monroe came through its fall season with a sixth-place in the Pro Shops School of the Year rankings.
McKendree U. of Lebanon, Illinois is No. 1 after unseating No. 2 Adrian (Michigan) College for the top spot. Northwestern State holds the No. 12 spot.