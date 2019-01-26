If you’ve ever fished for rainbow trout in the snow and cold, then you’ll have a chance to do it this week.
In addition to the rainbows stocked in BREC ponds at Howell Park and in Central and Zachary, Wildlife and Fisheries’ Get Out and Fish! program stocked 10 ponds across the state with 1-2 pound rainbows in mid January, and four of the ponds are in south Louisiana.
Rainbow trout can survive in water temperatures below 65 degrees, but seem to thrive in much colder water.
LDWF fisheries biologists brought in the 1-2 pounders because they’re the “perfect stringer for dinner,” but fishermen ages 16 and older must have a valid Louisiana fishing license to enjoy this wintertime opportunity.
And all these ponds were recently stocked with keeper-sized channel catfish.
For more information, contact Megan MacMenamin at mmacmenamin@wlf.la.gov or 225-765-2375.
The four nearby parks include: Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker; Zemurray Park near Hammond; Girard Park in Lafayette; and, Southside Regional Park/Fabacher Field in Youngsville.
Farther north, Polk City Park Pond in Vidalia and ponds in Grambling, Minden, Ragley, Ruston and West Monroe received rainbows.
The LDWF also stocked channel catfish in BREC’s Burbank Park.
Set your dates
With the coldest weather of the season predicted to invade south Louisiana this week, it’s time to dream — and pray — for warmer weather.
All of which means it’s time for freshwater fishermen to set their calendars for the coming months.
Angling Against Autism
The very successful Angling Against Autism bass tournament folks have set March 2 for a seventh annual event.
Doiron’s in Stephensville is the place for all the action. There’s a $5,000 guarantee for the winning team and the top three big-bass catchers will take home money.
The real winner here are those families constantly battling autism. The tournament Benefits the Emerge Center in Baton Rouge.
Entry fee is $205 for a two-angler team, and lead man “Moonie” Bergeron said fishermen will be able to fish Bateman Island, but the marsh will be closed.
The Wild Game & Seafood Cook-off continues on tournament day, and there’s a raffle for a $2,000 Cabela’s shopping spree.
Go to the center’s website to register for the tournament and the cook-off at emergela.org.
Crappie University
Crappie University is making a return visit Feb. 23 to Lafayette on the UL-Lafayette campus for a day-long (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) series of instructional sessions. Registration is $99, which includes a lure pack, course materials and lunch.
The focus on this return trip to Lafayette is electronics and how sac-a-lait fishermen can best use the most modern sonar equipment to their best advantage. Q&A periods follow all sessions.
A listing of instructors, their biographies and class topics can be found at: CrappieUniversity.com, where you can register.
Wetland clean-up
David Rack at New Orleans Kayak Swamp Tours — (504) 571-9975 — is organizing 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. launches Feb. 13 to clean up the Bayou Bienvenue Wetland Triangle from the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, 8265 Benjamin St. in Chalmette.
“We’ll have two waves of volunteers hitting the water for an (90 minutes) with a guide,” Rack said, adding volunteers will work from kayaks and from the bank to remove trash and other debris.
To reserve a spot, go to the website: neworleanskayakswamptours.com/free-swamp-tour-clean-up-events.
Taxidermy contest
The LDWF has set a March 8 deadline for taxidermists across the state to enter the biennial Taxidermy Exhibition Contest scheduled for April 17 at state headquarters in Baton Rouge.
Categories include: big game, upland game, waterfowl, game fish, amphibian life, reptile life and non-game. Judges will be professional wildlife and fisheries biologists, artists, professional taxidermists and environmental educators, and “judging will not only focus on the taxidermy work but also the educational aspect of the piece.”
Entry forms and contest rules are on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/TaxidermyContest2019.
For more, email Stephanie Cockerham: scockerham@wlf.la.gov.