The 60-day public comment period on the 2019-2020 resident-game and migratory birds hunting seasons ends this week with Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting set for 9:30 a.m. in the Town Hall, 9363 U.S. 165-South in Woodworth.
One amendment already stricken from the proposed seasons was a reduction in the teal limit, which brought a loud response from waterfowl hunters when the daily limit was dropped from six to four. That move was voted out during the LWFC’s February meeting in Baton Rouge.
There were several more changes to the seasons, notably expansions of limited access areas — acreage on public waterfowl hunting areas where all piston engines are prohibited — and the creation of LAAs on a handful of other wildlife management areas.
The major deer-hunting change was to ban the importation of deer carcasses from a portion of three parishes with lands on the east side of the Mississippi River. It was due to the outbreak of chronic wasting disease in a nearby Mississippi county.
Several Mississippi hunters contacted Advocate Outdoors saying they suspected deer brought in from other states and placed in high-fence areas were responsible for CWD found in their free-roaming herds.
Another item on Thursday agenda will address the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s “Chronic Wasting Disease Prevention Measures for Pen-Raised Deer.” It’s long been a sore spot among Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ game biologists that the LDWF is not the regulating agency for high-fence/pen-raised deer.
A third item of interest is the annual report on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area.