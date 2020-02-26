Gray triggerfish go back on the “catch” list Sunday and will run through 12:01 a.m. CDT May 2. The announcement came earlier this week from the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA data released this week indicated this year’s “recreational annual catch target” is 217,100 pounds whole weight, and its scientists believe that target will be reached May 2.
Disturbing to most Louisiana offshore fishermen is the timing of this opening. It falls outside the red snapper and amberjack seasons, and, because of late winter and early spring sea conditions offer little chance for Louisiana anglers to take advantage of this two-month opening like Florida anglers can and often do.
Understanding scamp
Another GMFMC missive this week appeals to divers and fishermen for any information or observations about scamp, a high-quality tablefare fish on the smaller side (seldom more than 6-8 pounds) in the grouper family, and is usually brown with oddly shaped dark spots.
GMFMC spokeswoman Emily Muehlstein said the council “would like to gain a better understanding of scamp in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about what they have observed, including any ‘strange things,’ that scientists and managers may need to know.
“Scientists are currently working on a stock assessment of scamp, and your recent observations can help them and fishery managers better understand the Gulf of Mexico scamp stock,” she said.
Muehlstein said divers and fishermen can go to the “Something’s Fishy with Scamp” tool on the council’s website: gulfcouncil.org.
The council would like to have your info by March 25.
If you need more, email at Emily.Muehlstein@gulfcouncil.org.
More closures
Two more wildlife management areas visited by readers in our circulation are continuing to be plagued by floodwaters.
Wildlife and Fisheries expanded its closure to all roads on the Grassy Lake WMA in Avoyelles Parish, and added Sunk Lake, Wycoff, Silver Lake and Hunt roads to the closure notice on the Richard Yancey WMA in Concordia Parish.
Other Yancey WMA roads closed are Hogpen, Blount, Lac A Sostien, Ross, Lincecum, Jacks Bayou, Union Point, Dobbs Bay and the Blackhawk Road and boat launch.
Fishing camp
High school youngsters have options when it comes to attending a summer camp, football, baseball, basketball, soccer, cheer, volleyball to name the obvious.
Now, the FLW bass circuit is offering high-schoolers the chance to attend the July 22-24 Wiley X High School Fishing Camp on the Murray State University campus in Murray, Kentucky.
It’s billed as an “all-inclusive camp with daily activities on the shores of Kentucky Lake, is designed for serious high school anglers, parents and coaches who want to gain an edge on the competition by getting hands-on bass fishing experience alongside the biggest names in the industry.”
Lectures and instruction will come from pro anglers and industry reps.
FLW’s general manager Kathy Fennel said the parent/guardian will have the option to drop the students at the campus or remain with youngsters throughout the days.
Fennel said camp will end with the FLW Foundation benefit tournament set July 25 on Kentucky Lake. Tournament proceeds will benefit the FLW’s High School Fishing Scholarships Program.
Registration is open through June 30 or whenever the camp is filled. Cost is $300 and includes housing, meals and accommodations at Murray State.
The registration/information website: FLWFishing.com/camp.