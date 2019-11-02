Darren Chambers was extra excited when he rolled in this 2.6-pound sac-a-lait from Lake Verret a couple of weeks ago. It's not unusual for south Louisiana fishermen to catch sac-a-lait during the fall, but an 18-inch-long fish is worth bragging about, especially when most of the others taken during a morning on the lake are 10-12 inches long and push one pound. Cooler weather and cooler water temperatures are keys to catching this species from most all south Louisiana lakes, bayous and rivers from November through February, even when water levels are on a slow rise.