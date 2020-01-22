If you’ve got two cents and want to share your thoughts about fishing and federal fishing laws, then take time next Thursday, go to New Orleans, because Congressman Jared Huffman, D-California, will share his open-to-the-public “Fisheries Listening Tour” stage with Louisiana’s Garret Graves, R-Louisiana.
The tour runs 4:30-6:30 p.m. inside the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas at 1 Canal Street in the Crescent City.
Huffman is the chair of the House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, and this will be his fifth stop on what his staff calls a “nationwide listening tour on federal fisheries management designed to engage diverse perspectives, interests, and needs of individuals who have a stake in the management of federal ocean and fisheries resources.”
The assembled panel will outline what Huffman’s staff said is “a detailed, technical examination of current and future challenges in federal fisheries management and will explore potential solutions,” in advance of Congressional hearings on reauthorizing the Magnuson-Stevens Act which governs federal fisheries management in federal waters out to 200 miles.
The schedule has time to ask questions and submit public comment.
It’s bass time
With the FLW national Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit tour kicking off at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas this week, local bass fishermen need wait only another week to get their tournament gig on.
Saturday, Feb. 1, brings the annual Fishing for Tucker benefit tournament to Doiron’s in Stephensville.
The tournament started years ago to help a youngster stricken with Mitochondrial Disorder, this tournament has helped Tucker’s parents pay for some of the mounting medical bills. It’s a $100 entry-fee ($125 tournament day), pick-your-partner organized by Ascension Area Anglers.
There’s a 6-8 p.m. Jan. 31 anglers’ meeting at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Gonzales, where it will be explained the rule about no boats south of U.S. 90. Call Ryan Lavigne at (225) 921-9332. Website: fishingfortucker.com.
That same day, Feb. 1, the new Caernarvon Bass Trail kicks off a five regular-season “points” tournament schedule — there’s a sixth, two-day “championship” event in September — and all one-day tournaments launch from the Delacroix Corporation launch. Entry fee is $150 per date per team (100 percent cash/incentives payout) with an optional $10 fee for the big-bass kitty. Other dates: March 14, April 4, May 2 and June 6. Call Terry Jones (985) 255-2136. Email: terry.jones@sunbeltsupply.com.
BassCashBash.com has three Louisiana locations to share on its $2 million tagged-bass contest. The cast-for-cash already is on at Sam Rayburn Reservoir through April 30.
The first shot around here is in Louisiana Delta waters running Feb. 1-May 31, then March 1-July 4 at Toledo Bend and Lake Caddo, two lakes sharing Louisiana & Texas boundaries along with Eufaula and Guntersville in Alabama, and Lake Fork in Texas.
Specially tagged bass will be released and catching them could fetch $1,500. Here’s how it works in the Louisiana Delta: entry fees are $50 for adults, $30 for 15 and younger with a $20 optional T-shirt. Catch a tagged fish and it’s worth $1,000; buy a T-shirt and the money grows to $1,500. There will be 200 tagged fish in what organizers identify as “Des Allemands, Bayou Black, Lake Verret and more,” and there’s a special Phoenix Boat Tag on a fish that’ll earn a fully rigged Phoenix 819 bass boat with 200 Mercury OptiMax Pro outboard.
There’s a lot more. Go to website: basscashbash.com. You’ll find nearly 20 Louisiana registration sites (Superior Bait & Tackle is one in Baton Rouge), rules and regs, and tag turn-in locations.
Shrimp closure
Inside-waters shrimping season will close at sunset Friday in Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, the MRGO, and the Intracoastal Waterway from the East Closure Sector Gate west to the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal. The only “inside” waters remaining open are open waters of Breton and Chandeleur sounds.